Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis could miss Scottish Cup clash with Dundee United – but Ross McCrorie set to be fit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass faces a sweat on the fitness of keeper Joe Lewis for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Club captain Lewis was ruled out of the 1-1 draw with Celtic on Wednesday with bruised ribs suffered in a collision in the first half of the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston.

Glass confirmed Lewis returned to goalkeeper training at Cormack Park today, but said the skipper still remains a doubt.

On-loan Oldham Athletic keeper Gary Woods came in against Celtic for his first start for the Dons and is on stand-by for the weekend.

Glass and his medical team will continue to monitor Lewis ahead of the quarter-final showdown with Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Meanwhile, versatile right-back/midfielder Ross McCrorie looks to be winning his battle to be fit for the last-eight tie.

McCrorie was taken off in the first half of the draw with Celtic having suffered an ankle injury.