Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists Allan Russell’s work with England will not impact the Dons – even if he misses the start of pre-season.

Come the end of the domestic season in Scotland, Russell will join up with Gareth Southgate and the England team ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

The tournament runs into July, with the final on July 11 should England make it deep into the competition.

That is likely to overlap with the Dons coming back for pre-season, with Russell a key part of both Glass’ and Southgate’s backroom teams.

Russell will be joined on the Aberdeen coaching staff in the summer with arrival of Scott Brown from Celtic, with the current Dons manager keen to allow the former striker to fulfil his international duties.

Glass said: “I think he goes away late May, ahead of their camp for the Euros. Then he’ll be away as long as England are in the Euros. It might touch the start of pre-season but it won’t interfere with his Aberdeen work here.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Obviously I am able to speak to him, but there is a focus from him required when he is away with England. We’ll be able to do the bulk of the work before he goes.

“I think it’s important there is a switch-off time, anyway. In his switch-off time, he chooses to go and do a massive job with England, which is important to him. He’s important to England as well.

“Gareth values what Allan brings and wants to keep that going.”

Glass is certainly not short of colleagues in the coaching department at the moment, with Russell supplemented by Aberdeen favourites Paul Sheerin and Neil Simpson.

“We both have our hands on the whole team during a session,” Glass said of his and Russell’ partnership. “There are days when Allan will do most of it and days when I will.

Delighted to announce that I’ve joined @AberdeenFC as assistant coach. Very proud to join such a prestigious club at an exciting time and combine it alongside my current role with @England #StandFree pic.twitter.com/h92GDKOLk8 — Superior Striker (@SuperiorStriker) April 2, 2021

“Paul is still here, Simmy is still here, so there are a lot of voices and opinions before we go outside.

“Some of the decision-making process ahead of what happens outside is important as well. What content are we showing them? What are we choosing to focus on?

“Allan gets pigeon-holed, I think, from people who don’t know what goes on and how skilled and talented he is as a coach.

“He’s not just a striker coach or a set-piece coach. He’s a massively talented coach, which is great for our group.”