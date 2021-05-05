Aberdeen chairman sees grounds for optimism for fans return to Pittodrie

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes there is light at the end of the tunnel for fans hoping to return to football matches in Scotland.

The Dons chairman took part in an update with commercial director Rob Wicks on the club’s channel and he expressed renewed optimism fans will be back at Pittodrie for the start of next season.

Speaking after announcing the club had sold 1,500 season tickets since launching its new packages on Thursday the Dons chairman said: “It has been an incredible year for the club and it has hit us for £10million but we will get through this.

“We’re a month, maybe five weeks behind on the launch we would normally do and this is the toughest time of the year for the club but we felt it was important to hold off and see what was coming down the line.

“You see (supporters being allowed at) the Euros and the number of infection rates and people dying all going in the right direction. Hopefully with all of that we see light at the end of the tunnel for fans getting back next season.”

On the encouraging start to season ticket sales, the chairman added: “The response has been fantastic. After a few days as of last night we had sold 1,500 season tickets already and 12.5% of those are new season ticket holders which is important as well as we drive forward with the aspiration of getting 15,000 season ticket holders.

“If you help us get to 9,000 season tickets this year each season ticket holder will get five percent cashback to spend at the club. If we get 13,000 each season ticket holder will get 25% so it’s not to be sniffed at.

“I believe it is doable with the fan engagement Rob and the guys are putting in place and we have a strategy on the field for playing attacking and entertaining football.

“We want to reward fans who cajole a family member or friend into giving us a chance to entertain them.”

© SNS Group

While Wicks oversees improvements off the field at Pittodrie Cormack is focused with manager Stephen Glass on bringing improvements on the pitch and expects to be busy supporting the new boss’ recruitment efforts in the weeks ahead.

He said: “After bringing in Stephen Glass and Allan Russell – and with Scott Brown to join them – it was important we give them a period of time with the existing squad. They’ve only had a short period of time with the guys

“We outlined a clear strategy for the club. How we greet fans here, how the food is considered is important. But on the field that attacking entertaining style of play is important. When I look back on my time when Aberdeen have been successful it has been down to a combination of an entertaining style of play, experienced professionals and young players coming through.

“In the last few weeks Paul Sheerin and Stephen have given young players full debuts, not a cameo at the end of the game. That in itself is encouraging.

“There are a number of players out of contract and Stephen will wait until these last two games. We’ve also talked about potential targets and you will see some announcements that Stephen and his team will make on players coming in for next season.

“It’s an exciting time and everybody can’t wait to get back and experience the club. I’m realistic but optimistic about next season. This is not like a few years ago. Next season is going to be the most competitive in some time which is healthy for the league but also we need to be ready for that and I think we will be.”

Cormack and Wicks also confirmed the club’s new kits for next season will be unveiled later than normal. The home kit should be launched next month or early July with the away kit following in August.