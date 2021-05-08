Undefeated north boxing star Ben Bartlett ready to emerge stronger from lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Undefeated Northern Sporting Club lightweight Ben Bartlett insists he will emerge a better boxer from the coronavirus lockdown.

After more than a year of inactivity, the highly-rated 21-year-old hopes there is finally light at the end of the tunnel and he can return to the ring soon.

Although based in Dingwall, Bartlett is signed to the Northern Sporting Club stable in Aberdeen that also boasts rising pro stars Billy Stuart, Dean Sutherland and Callum Stuart.

Bartlett extended his flawless professional record to two wins from two fights when comfortably defeating Michael Horabin 40-37 on points at the Aberdeen Treetops last February.