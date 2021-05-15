Stephen Glass: ‘Changes will happen’ at Aberdeen to remedy scoring woes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists changes will happen over the summer at Pittodrie as they seek to remedy their goalscoring woes.

The Dons are in action against Rangers this afternoon and have scored just nine goals in the Premiership this year.

They face a Rangers side needing to avoid defeat to complete an unbeaten season, while Aberdeen are set in fourth place.

Glass has three on-loan strikers, none of whom are set to be at Aberdeen next season, and has not been able to make changes since he has arrived.

He told Sky Sports: “We’ve got to keep persisting. We can’t change anything at the minute, we’ve got what we’ve got. The changes will happen over the summer, that’s well-documented.

“We think we’ve got the opportunity to score some goals today and we’ve got a plan. It’s up to the players to go and execute it.

“It’s a challenge (to score goals). The way we played against Hibs the other night – can we keep the ball as well as we did but be a bit more of a threat against what is the top team in the division.

“I said to the lads they’ve been playing the game for a year without an atmosphere. We’ve driven in today and there’s certainly an atmosphere. I’m just hoping it leads to a really good atmosphere.