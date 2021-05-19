Aberdeen is stop number 12 for attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen will be stop number 12 for new striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

From Arsenal to Aberdeen, the 30-year-old Englishman has thrived since arriving in Scottish football earlier this season and his nine goals in 31 games have earned him a move to the Dons.

It has been a well-travelled path for the man known as JET, who was first signed by Arsenal at the age of eight.

Captain of the club’s youth team, he led the team to the Premier Academy League title with victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final at White Hart Lane in 2009. Emmanuel-Thomas also scored in every round for the youth team which won the FA Youth Cup in 2008-09.

He joined Blackpool for the first half of the 2009-10 season on loan before returning to London, where he made his first team debut for the Gunners in a fourth round FA Cup tie against Stoke in January.

It was a brief return to Arsenal, however, as a second spell on loan followed at Doncaster Rovers.

Emmanuel-Thomas made a flying start to 2010-11, scoring 10 goals in nine appearances for the reserves, leading to him making his first team league debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But the first team breakthrough never quite came for JET and, after a further loan spell at Cardiff City, he eventually left London for Ipswich Town, joining the Tractor Boys for an undisclosed fee.

He was on the move again in 2013, this time to Bristol City where he scored his first senior hat-trick with a treble against Carlisle United.

Emmanuel-Thomas was on the move again 2015, initially to Queens Park Rangers, but – following an indifferent spell – further loans at MK Dons and Gillingham were largely uneventful, leading to him opting to try a new challenge in 2019 with Thai club PTT Rayong.

The move was shortlived, however, as the Covid outbreak last year resulted in Emmanuel-Thomas having to return to the UK, which alerted Livingston.

He adapted well to Scottish football, scoring nine goals for Livi this season, but boss David Martindale knew he would struggle to keep the striker with offers still on the table from Asia.

However, Emmanuel-Thomas has opted to stay in Scottish football after opting to join Stephen Glass’ rebuild project at Aberdeen.

Dons fans will be hoping it will be a partnership which is successful for both parties.