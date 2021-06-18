Aberdeen appoint Henry Apaloo as assistant coach

Aberdeen have appointed Henry Apaloo as assistant coach.

The Englishman will work alongside manager Stephen Glass, assistant manager Allan Russell and player-coach Scott Brown.

Glass knows Apaloo well. The pair worked together at Atlanta United 2, while in recent times Apaloo has been working with Atlanta’s first team.

As a young player Apaloo had stints at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers before spending time with Preston North End.

He then moved to America to continue his career before moving into coaching.

Dons boss Glass believes Apaloo will be an asset to the club.

He said: “I’ve worked with Henry really closely for the last two years, so we’ve got a very strong working relationship.

“He’s a fantastic coach, his analytical work is brilliant, and I think he will be a big addition to the Club.

“We want to add the right people where we can, and he fits the bill for many reasons.

“His CV is highly impressive, he continues to educate himself and he comes from a good footballing background.

“He’ll nurture positive relationships with all that he works with as his communications skills are second to none, I’ve no doubt his personality will complement our wider staff group and I’m certain he will play a vital role behind the scenes as we strive to deliver success.”