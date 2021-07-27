Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Dons boss Glass takes inspiration from Gothenburg Greats on return to Sweden

By Paul Third
July 27, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has urged his players to take inspiration from the scene of the club’s greatest achievement when they return to Gothenburg.

The Dons fly out to Sweden tomorrow to face BK Hacken in the second leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Pathways coach Neil Simpson was part of the Dons side which beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983 and Glass wants to continue the club’s love affair with the Swedish city.

The Dons boss said: “If you are at this team and you draw a club from Gothenburg it is obviously going to get brought up at some point.

“For us we have to respect it and represent it the way it should.

“We are fortunate that we have Neil Simpson coming with us as well so he knows what it takes in Gothenburg.

“Simmy is part of our staff now and it is brilliant to have someone like that around as well as he has actually lived it.

“That is the aim, we will go and try to win. I am looking forward to the trip.”

While the class of 1983 enjoyed success at the Ullevi Stadium, home of IFK Gothenburg, Aberdeen will face Hacken at their home stadium, the 6,300 capacity Bravida Arena.

Former Dons boss Jimmy Calderwood took his side to the Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, when his side faced Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Cup in 2007.

While happy to take inspiration from the Gothenburg Greats Glass says it is unlikely he will follow suit and take the team across the city before their second leg tie.

He said: “We have not planned it as we had all eyes on the first game. You don’t get much time and it is probably difficult at this time with Covid going on.

“I am not certain that we will. The players are already aware of it. You look at the walls all around Pittodrie and you know what it means to this club.

“It is important we handle the tie properly so that nothing silly happens.”

Glass was impressed by how his younger players handled the occasion on their first appearances in European football last week and is looking for more of that aptitude and application in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “The young players have to have the mentality.

“If they are going to crumble if they make a mistake in training and things like that then you can’t expect them to play in front of big crowds at Pittodrie and other places when there are big crowds.

“The mentality side is important.

“We have a good academy staff as well. Barry Robson was a very driven player and he pushes them and it is important that continues.

“Obviously Gavin Levy is in charge of all that but there are opportunities for young players.

“But they have to show they are good enough with the ball, they are mentally tough enough and they can handle playing for this club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]