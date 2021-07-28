BK Hacken boss remains bullish about his side’s chances of a European comeback

The equation is simple for BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo. Two goals in each half means his side are back on level terms with Aberdeen tonight.

The Swedes have it all to do after being on the receiving end of a 5-1 mauling at Pittodrie a week ago but Hogmo insisted the tie was far from over after the game.

A week later he has not changed his mind. If anything, his confidence has grown to the point he believes a stunning comeback is not out of the question.

The Hacken manager said: “We have all the opportunities tomorrow, definitely.

“We are of course going out to cope with this and we saw in the away meeting that it was entirely possible to create good goal chances against them.

“We have to move forward tomorrow, develop our attacking game and get chances.

“Two goals in each half and we are in the game.”

Hogmo’s bullish stance comes from confidence in how his team is playing and he has urged his players to show their poor display in Aberdeen was simply a bad day at the office.

Hogmo said: “I am happy with parts of how we are playing.

“We are controlling matches at times and creating good chances. We have to work on the last third, which we have not really had time for yet.

“So far, we have worked short-term to be able to take the points we need to get breathing space and we have succeeded.

“Now it is important to continue to have a good defensive game, but also to develop our attacking game.”