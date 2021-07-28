Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
GALLERY: Aberdeen train at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg ahead of BK Hacken tie

By Danny Law
July 28, 2021, 6:59 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 7:00 pm
Ross McCrorie trains with his Dons teammates at the Bravida Arena.
Aberdeen have had their first glimpse of the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg ahead of tomorrow’s Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Dons take a commanding 5-1 lead into the second leg against BK Hacken after a superb display at Pittodrie last Thursday.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his side will not be complacent as they look to set up a third qualifying round clash against either Austria Wien or Breidablik.

He said: “The boys, they won’t be complacent, they’re well aware how good Hacken are.

“If (anything) it’ll be a performance level on the night that gives us any issues. I don’t foresee complacency being a problem at all, no.”

Aberdeen take a commanding 5-1 lead into the second leg at the Bravida Arena.
Ross McCrorie partnered Andy Considine in the centre of defence in the first leg.
The Dons are put through their paces at the Bravida Arena.
Stephen Glass leads training at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.
Dons manager Stephen Glass has warned his players against complacency ahead of the tie.
BK Hacken had won three games on the spin before their heavy defeat against the Dons last Thursday.
Ross McCrorie leads the way at Aberdeen training.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is leading the Dons in Europe for the first time.

Glass expects the Swedes to start the match strongly as they attempt to keep their slim hopes of progressing alive.

He added: “I think it’s up to them how they approach it, I would imagine that they don’t see the tie as dead, based on what the manager said after the game.

“They’ll be thinking if they can score a goal or two early that it’s alive, so it’s our task to make sure that we look after our business the same as we did in the first leg.

“We’re very aware of their dangers, their threats, we’re aware of situations that can open up for us to score some goals as well.

“I think if we do the right things at the right time we’ll be OK but, like I said, it’ll be performance level on the night and complacency or a lack of which will dictate the outcome of the tie.”

