Could Aberdeen earn trip to Spurs in Conference League?

Aberdeen have been named in pot one for this afternoon’s UEFA Conference League play-off draw.

The Dons, who face Breidablik of Iceland in the third qualifying round, will be unseeded for the draw which takes place at 1pm.

Spurs, who appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager in the summer, are among the seeded teams in the other half of pot one.

Scotland’s other representatives, St Johnstone and Hibernian, are also unseeded in pots two and three respectively. Saints will drop into the Conference League if they are eliminated from the Europa League by Galatasarary.

Aberdeen’s potential opponents should they beat Breidablik have been confirmed as Ujpest or Basel, AEL Limassol or Qarabag, Welsh side The New Saints or Viktoria Plzen, or Tottenham.

POT ONE

Seeded teams:

1 Ujpest FC (HUN) / FC Basel 1893 (SUI)

2 AEL Limassol FC (CYP) / Qarabağ FK (AZE)

3 The New Saints FC (WAL) / FC Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

4 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Unseeded teams:

5 PFC CSKA-Sofia (BUL) / NK Osijek (CRO)

6 FC Paços de Ferreira (POR) / Larne FC (NIR)

7 Breidablik (ISL) / Aberdeen FC (SCO)

8 FK Cukaricki (SRB) / Hammarby Fotboll (SWE).