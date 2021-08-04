Breidablik boss disappointed by change of venue for Euro tie against Aberdeen

Breidablik manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson is disappointed his side has lost home advantage for tonight’s Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Aberdeen.

The match has been moved from Kopavogsvollur, Breidablik’s home ground, to Laugardalsvollur, the national stadium in Reykjavik.

Breidablik’s 3,000 capacity home ground, which is five miles away from the national stadium, does not meet UEFA’s requirements and, while an exemption was granted for the last round against Austria Vienna, it has not been given for tonight’s game to Laugardalsvollur which holds 9,800.

Thorvaldsson said: “It is sad that Kopavogur cannot stand in such a way that it is possible to play such games in the municipality, but has to go to another municipality with the game. That, of course, is very sad.

“Our pitch is a category two field due to floodlights and some facilities. The field has to be a category three field when you get to this stage of the competition.”

The change means Stephen Glass’ side will be playing on a grass pitch rather than an artificial surface and, while confident the change in surface will not adversely affect his players, Thorvaldsson is disappointed his club’s fans will not get the chance to see their team play at home in Kopavogur for their big game.

On the change to a grass surface, he said: “I don’t think it matters. We have played on grass fields before and have played well there. I have not inspected Laugardalsvollur, but I assume that it is a good, well-kept and good course.

“However, it changes the atmosphere on the pitch. You want to play home games at your home ground.

“There is a risk that the very few spectators who get to come to the stadium will be lost on a stadium as big as Laugardalsvollur. I expect that it will be more difficult for our fans to create an atmosphere.”