Thursday, August 12th 2021
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass recalls memorable night as Pittodrie ball-boy against Torino

By Jamie Durent
August 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.
Stephen Glass has seen what Pittodrie is like on a big European night. As Aberdeen manager, the aim is to make it a regular occurence.

Glass was a ball-boy for a Cup Winners’ Cup tie with Torino in October 1993, in which the Dons lost 2-1 to the Italian side.

He remembers the atmosphere of that evening fondly, despite the result, with Lee Richardson netting for the Dons.

Aberdeen take a 3-2 lead into their second leg with Breidablik tonight, looking to secure progress in the Europa Conference League.

Glass said: “Strangely I was a ball-boy when they were at home to Torino. One of the videos that shows the Lee Richardson goal when McKimmie picks the ball up, there’s a kid sitting on the steps and that’s me.

“That night was unbelievable with the crowd and the noise. I was a young professional at the time, 16 or 17 and – feeling that – it’s a special place on a European night. That’s probably the closest I got to a full scale big European night.

“Was a I good ballboy? The best. Kill time at the right time!

“The biggest crowd I played in front of was the FA Cup final. It’s not something I dwell on, my playing career. I don’t want to look back.”

On that night at Pittodrie, there were more than 20,000 fans packed into the stands.

Tonight is not likely to see anything that high, but the club have been buoyed by being able to open the stadium fully again to supporters.

Glass added: “It’s been 5,000 or 6,000 and it feels full. Already 13 or 14 have gone, so as I’d imagine as it rams up and people decide during the day there’s a game on there will be a big number there.

“It’s something I’m really looking forward to. One of the reasons I came back was to be involved in front of big crowds, especially in European nights.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass in training.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass in training.

“It’s been positive when I’ve been out and about. I’ve been stopped a lot in supermarkets and things like that.

“It’s different to being a player in the city. Alex Smith told me it would be. People want to talk to you and it’s good positive stuff. Our task is to make sure that continues.”

