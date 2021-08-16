Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Fan view: Worrying how Aberdeen’s top men failed to change anything after coming on in League Cup loss to Raith Rovers

By Chris Crighton
August 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at Stark's Park.
It is never ideal to be knocked out of a cup, particularly by a side which has languished in the lower leagues for a generation – a habit which Aberdeen had managed to shake in recent seasons – but only time will quantify the rancour with which this ends up being remembered.

The schedule imposed upon clubs fighting on as many fronts as the Dons is unfriendly at the season’s front end, and it is almost inevitable that priorities have to be considered.

Having fought bravely, but vainly for seven years to bring European group-stage football to Pittodrie, Aberdeen could hardly be blamed for viewing an impending mission to Azerbaijan as the week’s key date, and trying to bluff their way through in the League Cup.

If they are ultimately successful in the former operation, the failure of the latter may be a worthy sacrifice.

But with that in mind, it is worth noting that, after wasting a promising start, yesterday’s tie only ended up getting away from the Dons after the big guns were wheeled in from the bench.

Mere seconds, indeed, elapsed between the triple substitution intended to wrest control and the clinching goal being scored in the other net. But more worrying than that acute mishap was the chronic inability of the powered-up Dons team to do anything at all about it: 25 minutes of uncoordinated panic created more injuries than chances, and did not look remotely like a team with a winning mentality.

That is significant because there may well come a point in the Qarabag tie at which Aberdeen are chasing a destiny-changing goal, and they will need to do it way better than this. It was the first patch of adversity faced this season and provided a harsh lesson: but lessons can be invaluable so long as they are learned.

