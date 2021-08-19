Qarabag manager predicts battle against Aberdeen after admitting shocking pitch is not fit for a passing game

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov fears the shocking state of the pitch for tonight’s Euro clash against Aberdeen could turn the play-off tie into a battle.

The pitch at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium is so bad Qarabag considered approaching UEFA to request the venue be changed for tonight’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg tie.

However, the time-frame before the clash with the Dons was too tight for a UEFA delegate to fly out to Azerbaijan to assess any alternative.

Qarabag boss Gurbanov admits it will be impossible to play a passing game on the surface.

Aberdeen chairman shared photos of the rutted pitch, stating it cut up as soon as the Dons started training on it on the eve of the tie.

Cormack also hit out at UEFA for sanctioning the pitch, slating the decision as ‘atrocious’, especially when there are better alternatives in Baku.

How @UEFA can sanction a pitch like this is beyond the pale… the top cutting up immediately you play on it. And here in Baku they have this beautiful new stadium just up the road! Maybe we should play the return leg at Inverdee! pic.twitter.com/SLsJaLaMn8 — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) August 18, 2021

Qarabag set up the clash with Aberdeen by defeating Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol 1-0 in Ajerbaijan to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

After the match, AEL manager Dusan Kerkez was critical of the pitch, describing it as ‘very poor’.

Qarabag gaffer Gurbanov has now said: “The grass will not be better than before because only one week has passed.

“We would also like to play on good grass.

“We will have difficulty playing with the ball.

“There will be too much fighting on the field tomorrow.

“We will try not to give Aberdeen a chance.”

The condition of the pitch will be frustrating for Gurbanov, who is renowned for instilling a passing, attractive style of play to Qarabag.

Gurbanov is a longtime admirer of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his style of play.

In 2012, he visited Guardiola and spent days studying his footballing philosophy.

His Qarabag team have even been compared to Barcelona in the Azerbaijan press.

Nothing will be decided in Baku

Qarabag have qualified for the group stages of European competition for each of the last seven seasons – once in the Champions League and six times in the Europa League.

Gurbanov believes nothing will be decided in Baku tonight and expects the tie to be alive for the return in Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen have made 18,000 tickets available for the second leg and are hoping for a sell-out.

Gurbanov said: “It is a very important match.

“Although the first match will be held in Baku, everything will be decided in the return match.”

Gurbanov’s concerns over Aberdeen’s goal threat

Aberdeen are bidding to reach the group stages in Europe for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007.

Gurbanov has put his side on red alert about the goal threat carried by the Dons and aims to snuff that out in Baku tonight, where the temperature at kick-off is set to exceed 30 degrees.

He said: “Aberdeen seem a confident team and they hope for victory.

“However, we are also confident.

“Our players know Aberdeen well.

“Aberdeen like to play with the ball and they can score easily.

“They can create a goal from nothing and score.

“Aberdeen are also good in second balls, so we will try to prevent this.

“We must be careful in all components, and I believe we will be able to do it.”