Aberdeen aim to deliver ‘something special’ to secure Euro group qualification, insists boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass has challenged Aberdeen to deliver ‘something special’ in the club’s biggest European game for more than a decade.

The Dons host Azerbaijan side Qarabag at Pittodrie in the Uefa Europa Conference League play-off second leg tomorrow.

A 1-0 first leg deficit must be overturned by Aberdeen to qualify for the group stages of European football for the first time since the UEFA Cup in 2007.

It is the biggest Euro night since February 2008 when the Reds drew 2-2 with German giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup last 32.

With Pittodrie set to be packed, a momentous Euro night deserves a special performance.

Glass and his squad aim to deliver to end a 14-year wait for group stage action.

He said: “Hopefully there can be something special on Thursday.

“The players know what this means to the club.

“I said to the players to think about the backing the Hearts fans gave their team on Sunday, they we will get that, but it will be louder (against Qarabag).

“What we will have is a group of players who will respond to the atmosphere and are really looking forward to it.”

Glass has no fears of Dons burn-out

Aberdeen narrowly lost 1-0 to Qarabag in Baku in draining heat before flying back to the Granite City ahead of a 1-1 draw at Hearts little more than 48 hours later.

Glass insists the heavy workload will not take a toll on his squad as they worked hard during pre-season to prepare for fighting dually on the domestic and European front.

He said: “You do your work in pre season to prepare for things like this.

“When you are at big clubs, you are playing in Europe and then playing at weekends.

“The players knew what was coming up and prepared their bodies ahead of this.

“We have these huge games coming up before the international break and if we come out on the right side of them it will have been a good start to the campaign.”

Glass is set to be without attacker Ryan Hedges and defender Andy Considine due to injury for the second leg clash.

Scotland international Considine suffered a knee injury in Baku when catching his studs in the uneven pitch and had to be stretchered off.

Considine underwent scans yesterday and Glass is sweating on the results.

Aberdeen kept the tie alive for Pittodrie

When taking into consideration the shocking state of the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium pitch, oppressive heat in excess of 30 degrees, the time difference and travel involved, Glass is optimistic after returning from Azerbaijan with the tie very much alive.

UEFA scrapping the away goal-rule this season is also a positive for the Dons ahead of the return leg in the Granite City.

Glass said: “Anytime you get beat you are not happy.

“We didn’t get high enough up the pitch in the first half against Qarabag through the quality going forward and the ball sticking when it goes up there.

“However, I prefer not to focus on negatives and we are safe in the knowledge we kept that tie alive to take it back to Pittodrie.

“For me that is the over-riding factor.

“The heat was oppressive, the pitch wasn’t the best, we didn’t play particularly well, but we competed unbelievably well.

“That was the most pleasing aspect for me, because in the second half it would have been easy for that game to run away from us.

“We didn’t allow it to happen as a group and it sets it up for the second leg.”

Aberdeen were hindered by the shocking state of the pitch in the first leg.

However, Glass accepts it was the same frustration for the Qarabag players and he also anticipates them to play better on the far superior Pittodrie surface.

He said: “The pitch was a disgrace and we got a player injured because of it.

“However, we are not looking for any excuses, we are looking forward to the game.

“Their team will benefit from a better park as well.”

No concerns about defence for Qarabag tie

Aberdeen are awaiting the results of the scan on Considine’s knee and his absence stretches the cover defensively.

Scotland international Declan Gallagher, who has been selected for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and Ross McCrorie, who has moved into that role this season, are the only fit senior centre-backs.

Mikey Devlin has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from long-term injury.

Glass insists his back-line is strong enough for the play-off tie, but admits he may have to sign defensive cover before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

He said: “We are tighter at the back due to injuries, but that happens and it is why you have a squad.

“We are actively looking to add when we can and where we can and that will not change.”