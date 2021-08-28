Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms Hamburg defender David Bates is joining the Dons

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed that defender David Bates has agreed to join the Dons.

The Scotland cap, who moved from Rangers to Hamburg in 2018, has been eager to return to Scottish football after a frustrating time at the German club.

The 24-year-old has made only 28 appearances for Hamburg and has spent the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and then Cercle Brugge.

Bates won the first of his four Scotland caps against Albania in November 2018.

Dons chairman Cormack told the Dons supporters to “keep an eye out for breaking news” before this evening confirming that a deal had been agreed for the defender.

He wrote on Twitter: “Truly sorry for delay… David Bates signed… just waiting for paperwork return from Germany to make it official… I won’t be tempted to do a teaser again!”

The Dons, who host Ross County on Sunday, have been looking to bolster their defensive options after Andy Considine suffered a serious knee injury against Qarabag which looks set to rule him out of action until after Christmas.

The news of Bates’ imminent arrival at Pittodrie follows the signing of midfielder Matty Longstaff on a season-long loan from Newcastle United on Friday.