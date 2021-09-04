Aberdeen B hold nerve to dump Arbroath out of SPFL Trust Trophy on penalties

Aberdeen B chalked up an upset by beating Championship side Arbroath 4-1 on penalties at Pittodrie to progress to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Michael Ruth, who spent last season on loan at Arbroath, came off the bench to net the opener after 74 minutes before Liam Henderson levelled for the visitors with the last kick of the game.

But Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie saved two penalties during the shootout to deny Henderson and James Craigen as the young Dons won 4-1 on penalties.

The Gayfield side enjoyed plenty of possession but it will be the Dons who will take on Hamilton Accies on the weekend of October 9-10.

Barry Robson’s side had earned their spot in the second round of the competition with a 1-0 victory at Highland League champions Brora Rangers.

Right back Jack Gurr, a summer signing from Atlanta United, started for the Dons B team, while Kevin Hanratty, Tyler Mykyta and Jack Milne, who are all on loan at Highland League clubs, were also named in the starting line-up.

There was a familiar face in the Arbroath side with former Don Nicky Low wearing the armband for the visitors.

Dick Campbell’s side enjoyed the bulk of possession during the opening period with the Dons, set up in a 5-4-1 formation, having to do a lot of hard work without the ball.

Former Don Low shot wide after 11 minutes before Jack MacIver fired over at the end on a rare counter from the hosts.

Dylan Paterson almost notched a spectacular opener for the Red Lichties with a driving run and powerful attempt that whistled over.

Luke Donnelly created an opening for himself with some smart play but Tom Ritchie in the Aberdeen goal was equal to his low drive.

The Dons were holding firm and carved up a decent chance of their own after the half-hour mark when Ryan Duncan weaved past David Gold before crossing for Liam Harvey who was unable to divert the ball goalwards from close range.

The visitors were inches away from breaking the deadlock in the last action of the first half when Paterson’s scooped shot bounced back off the crossbar.

The Arbroath pressure continued after the break with Anton Dowds seeing his shot saved by Ritchie before heading over moments later.

Aberdeen should have made Arbroath pay for their profligacy after 58 minutes when Kieran Ngwenya burst through on goal but the left back drilled his effort wide.

The young Dons began to grow in confidence and a well-struck MacIver free kick destined for the top corner was tipped over by Calum Antell in the Arbroath goal.

But Arbroath still looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Low went agonisingly close to marking his Pittodrie return with a goal when his blistering effort cannoned back off the crossbar.

The opening goal eventually arrived after 74 minutes and it went to the hosts.

Ngwenya showed great desire to latch onto Mykyta’s searching pass and crossed for Ruth to convert from close range.

The Dons had a lucky escape soon after when Ritchie spilled a cross and Jason Thomson struck the crossbar from five yards out when a goal looked certain.

But just as the Dons looked set to hold out for an impressive victory, Arbroath managed to draw level in the dying embers when the home side failed to deal with a corner and Henderson chipped into the net in the fourth minute of injury time.

Yet it counted for nothing as Dons goalkeeper Ritchie emerged as the hero in the shootout with two saves before Hanratty slotted home the winning spot-kick.