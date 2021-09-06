Aberdeen youngster Michael Ruth loaned out to League One Falkirk

Aberdeen striker Michael Ruth has joined League One Falkirk on loan for the rest of the season, it has been announced.

Ruth, 19, has turned out for the Aberdeen first team twice, however, he faces competition from the likes of Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Wolves loanee Austin Samuels and Marley Watkins for game time this term.

As a result, boss Stephen Glass has allowed Ruth – signed from Queen’s Park in 2019 – to link-up with former Reds reserves coach Paul Sheerin at the promotion-chasing Bairns.

Ruth, who is contracted to Pittodrie until next summer, spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship Arbroath, but failed to score in 16 appearances.

However, he has netted against both Brora Rangers and Arbroath for the Dons “B” team in recent weeks.

Aberdeen pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “This is an excellent chance for Michael to get some game time in a very competitive league.

“Training full-time under Paul Sheerin will undoubtedly aid his continued development and help him to continue to work towards fulfilling his full potential.”