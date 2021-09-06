NHS Grampian records over 500 Covid cases as nationwide case figures reach above 7,000

NHS Grampian have recorded over 500 positive Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Across the country, the latest government data reveals 7,065 people have tested positive for the virus.

That’s almost a jump of 700 cases on yesterday’s figure of 6,368.

771 were in hospital yesterday battling the virus, with 71 people in intensive care.

There were no new deaths recorded but the Scottish Government note that register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The figures mean that 52,193 people took Covid tests in the past 24 hours, 14.5% of which produced a positive result.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,126,263 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,736,762 have also received their second.

Track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported 505 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Of those, 214 were reported in Aberdeen City, 244 in Aberdeenshire and 44 in Moray.

The Western Isles has reported five new cases while the Highlands reported 343.

Elsewhere, a further four cases were recorded in Shetland, while Orkney had three new cases.