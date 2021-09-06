NHS Grampian records over 500 Covid cases as nationwide case figures reach above 7,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian records over 500 Covid cases as nationwide case figures reach above 7,000

By Kirstin Tait
September 6, 2021, 1:35 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
ARI. Picture by Kami Thomson.

NHS Grampian have recorded over 500 positive Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Across the country, the latest government data reveals 7,065 people have tested positive for the virus.

That’s almost a jump of 700 cases on yesterday’s figure of 6,368.

771 were in hospital yesterday battling the virus, with 71 people in intensive care.

There were no new deaths recorded but the Scottish Government note that register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The figures mean that 52,193 people took Covid tests in the past 24 hours, 14.5% of which produced a positive result.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,126,263 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,736,762 have also received their second.

Track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported 505 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Of those, 214 were reported in Aberdeen City, 244 in Aberdeenshire and 44 in Moray.

The Western Isles has reported five new cases while the Highlands reported 343.

Elsewhere, a further four cases were recorded in Shetland, while Orkney had three new cases.

