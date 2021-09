Private equity flags African climate investments Private equity investors are lining up to support African infrastructure in response to concerns around climate change.

Floating wind needs to ‘replicate’ Aberdeen oil and gas skillset, says renewables chief Experience working in “harsh marine environments” means Aberdeen’s oil and gas industry acts as a good template for floating offshore wind.

North Sea infrastructure could get fresh lease on life with hydrogen production A new report has examined how ageing North Sea infrastructure could be repurposed for wind-powered hydrogen production.