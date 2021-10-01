Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins set to return from injury after the international break

By Sean Wallace
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins warms up pre-match against Ross County.

Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins is on course to return from injury for the first game after the international break.

The 30-year-old summer signing has missed the last two games due to a hamstring problem and is ruled out of Sunday’s Pittodrie clash with Celtic.

Watkins has started just once since arriving on a two year deal in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen’s first match after the upcoming international break is an away trip to Dundee at 6pm on Saturday, October 16.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said: “Marley will not be available this weekend but he should be back after the international break.”

Aberdeen’s Teddy Jenks is shown a red card by referee Willie Collum at St Mirren.

Currently on an eight game winless run Aberdeen will also be without on loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks for the showdown with Celtic.

Jenks is suspended having been dismissed for a second yellow in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren last weekend.

Scotland international defender Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery.

Winger Matty Kennedy is expected to be sidelined for the next two months with a back problem whilst winger Connor McLennan is also out with a back problem.

Glass said: “We have no fresh injury worries and no-one was injured in the game last week which is a bonus.”

