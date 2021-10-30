Aberdeen would vote in favour of introducing VAR to the Premiership, says boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen would vote in favour of introducing VAR to the Scottish Premiership.

Clubs in the Scottish top flight are preparing to vote on the introduction of VAR (video assistant referee).

The SPFL are reportedly set to offer all 12 Premiership clubs a vote before the end of February on VAR’s introduction.

A former resolution is reportedly set to be put before clubs with VAR on coarse to be installed in the Scottish top flight after next winter’s World Cup.

Premiership clubs attended a meeting earlier this month on VAR where 2010 World Cup final referee Howard Webb addressed all 12 clubs on the benefits of introducing VAR.

Webb revealed feedback was supportive.

Glass was frustrated that Aberdeen were denied a victory at Ibrox on Wednesday by a controversial penalty awarded to Rangers by referee John Beaton.

Boss Glass believes whistler Beaton wrong adjudged David Bates to have fouled Fashion Sakala in the penalty area.

James Tavernier scored the controversial spot kick to salvage a 2-2 draw for Rangers.

VAR would have helped clarify that game changing issue if available.

Glass said: “Of course we would vote for it. You see mistakes with it as well, to be honest.

‘But it’s something that would eradicate what people would consider obvious mistakes.

“Let’s leave it at that.”

SFA to underwrite VAR training costs

The Scottish FA has reiterated its offer of underwriting the training costs for match officials, with match costs being borne equally by Premiership clubs.

Webb presented to the Premiership clubs on the evolution of the technology since its inception and introduction into the Laws of the Game in 2018.

He successfully implemented VAR in the United States and is now General Manager of the Professional Referee Organisation in Major League Soccer.

VAR would give officials more support as it is used to review clear and obvious errors.

Guidelines set up by FIFA for when a review may take place are limited to penalties, red cards, goal situations and any case of mistaken identity.

Earlier this month Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, confirmed top flight clubs were ‘overwhelmingly positive about the benefits of introducing VAR in Scottish football’.

He insisted the SPFL would continue dialogue to work up the detail of a formal proposal with a view to putting putting forward a resolution that will enable VAR to be introduced ‘as soon as is practicably possible’.

Penalty call doesn’t dent positivity

In the immediate aftermath of the draw at the league leaders the Dons boss was frustrated at decisions at the heart of both Rangers goals.

He felt the free-kick that led to Rangers’ first goal should not have been awarded.

However Glass is keen to focus on the positives of a strong performance at Ibrox and not the negatives of being denied three points by controversial decisions.

He said: “I’ll focus on the positive side.

“The spirited performance that we put in, we scored a couple of good goals and prevented a good Rangers team from creating a lot of chances.

“Looking back on it, Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) had an unbelievable chance to put us 3-0 up.

“Some of that is getting lost in the furore around the refereeing stuff.

“It was a very good performance from my players and that’s what I’d rather concentrate on.”