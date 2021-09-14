Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen among five clubs to commission independent review into SPFL

By Danny Law
September 14, 2021, 5:08 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack described the refreshed city centre masterplan as 'one of the most ambitious blueprints for our city'.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was among the signatories to the joint statement.

Aberdeen are among a group of five top-flight clubs who have commissioned independent advisers to assist in a strategic and holistic review of the SPFL.

The Dons, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibs have said the review will have the “primary focus on identifying ways of unlocking significant additional revenues for the benefit of all in professional Scottish club football.”

The clubs say the review has been endorsed by the SPFL.

A joint statement said: “As a group of clubs, who will spend around £600m over the next ten years (in both operations and infrastructure) we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch, and ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe.

“The clubs, who have commissioned this work with Deloitte, welcome the engagement of all stakeholders in the game and intend to make the key outcomes and recommendations public.”

The six-month review will focus on four key areas – commercial growth; the SPFL brand; SPFL structure, governance, organisation, resources and competition; and strategic points.

The statement was signed by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, Dundee chairman Tim Keyes, Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren, Hearts chairman Ann Budge and Hibernian chairman Ron Gordon.

It added: “This is not about redistribution of existing income sources in favour of so-called ‘bigger clubs’. The clubs are seeking to unlock new revenues and grow the Scottish game as a whole where ‘a rising tide lifts all ships’.

“We believe that unlocking new revenues will allow us to, amongst other things, produce better, more technically gifted players, to compete in European club competitions and at national level.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The SPFL board has already been in discussion with a number of the clubs involved regarding this independent strategic review.

“We wholeheartedly welcome and support any initiative that has the good of the game at its heart.

“We know Deloitte well and the SPFL will play a full, active and positive role in the process and we look forward to seeing what proposals and innovations emerge from it.”

 

