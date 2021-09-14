Aberdeen among five clubs to commission independent review into SPFL

Aberdeen are among a group of five top-flight clubs who have commissioned independent advisers to assist in a strategic and holistic review of the SPFL.

The Dons, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibs have said the review will have the “primary focus on identifying ways of unlocking significant additional revenues for the benefit of all in professional Scottish club football.”

The clubs say the review has been endorsed by the SPFL.

A joint statement said: “As a group of clubs, who will spend around £600m over the next ten years (in both operations and infrastructure) we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch, and ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe.

“The clubs, who have commissioned this work with Deloitte, welcome the engagement of all stakeholders in the game and intend to make the key outcomes and recommendations public.”

The six-month review will focus on four key areas – commercial growth; the SPFL brand; SPFL structure, governance, organisation, resources and competition; and strategic points.

The statement was signed by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, Dundee chairman Tim Keyes, Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren, Hearts chairman Ann Budge and Hibernian chairman Ron Gordon.

It added: “This is not about redistribution of existing income sources in favour of so-called ‘bigger clubs’. The clubs are seeking to unlock new revenues and grow the Scottish game as a whole where ‘a rising tide lifts all ships’.

“We believe that unlocking new revenues will allow us to, amongst other things, produce better, more technically gifted players, to compete in European club competitions and at national level.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The SPFL board has already been in discussion with a number of the clubs involved regarding this independent strategic review.

“We wholeheartedly welcome and support any initiative that has the good of the game at its heart.

“We know Deloitte well and the SPFL will play a full, active and positive role in the process and we look forward to seeing what proposals and innovations emerge from it.”