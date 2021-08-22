Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC Women progress to quarter-finals of SWPL Cup

By Danny Law
August 22, 2021, 7:32 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
The Aberdeen players celebrate Bayley Hutchison's winner.
The Aberdeen players celebrate Bayley Hutchison's winner.

Bailey Hutchison scored the only goal of the game as Aberdeen FC Women progressed to the knockout stages of the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup by beating Motherwell 1-0 at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons had followed up their opening 2-1 victory in Group A against Boroughmuir Thistle with a 4-0 success at Queen’s Park but fellow SWPL 1 side Motherwell represented a tougher challenge.

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton, who joined Well as a player-coach in July, started on the bench for the visitors.

Hutchison grabbed the game’s only goal after 19 minutes as Emma Hunter’s side held out for a third win in three games.

Bayley Hutchison robs the Motherwell goalkeeper to score the game’s only goal.

The Dons attacker charged down Motherwell goalkeeper Khym Ramsay’s attempted clearance before applying the finishing touch.

Motherwell went close to an equaliser when Kaela McDonald-Nguah cut inside from the left wing before unleashing a curling effort which hit the crossbar.

Aberdeen players celebrate the victory against Motherwell.

The Dons will complete their group stage matches away to Rangers on Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off).

The Gers defeated Queen’s Park 8-0 in their opening group game before a 5-0 win at Motherwell.

Meanwhile, in the Highland and Islands League, Clachnacuddin beat Brora Rangers 10-0, Nairn St Ninians defeated Kirkwall City 5-1 and Buckie Ladies won 7-0 at home to Orkney.

 

