Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Injury blow for Aberdeen’s European rivals BK Hacken

By Paul Third
July 26, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
BK Hacken winger Ali Youssef, right, will miss the rest of the season
BK Hacken winger Ali Youssef, right, will miss the rest of the season

BK Hacken have been hit with an injury setback ahead of Thursday’s Conference League second qualifying round second leg tie against Aberdeen after winger Ali Youssef was told he will not play again until 2022.

The 20-year-old winger, who has scored against AIK and Kalmar since Per-Mathias Hogmo arrived at the club last month, limped off in the second half of the first leg 5-1 loss to the Dons at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Scans have shown Youssef has suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury and will require surgery.

Hacken physio Patrik Ghazarian told the club’s website: “Of course we suffer with Ali. For his part, the swelling in his knee needs to go down before he can have surgery and then rehabilitation begins shortly afterwards.

“In most cases, it takes nine months before you are back in match play.”

Sporting director Martin Ericsson, meanwhile, insists his team is aiming for revenge as they look to record a European comeback in Thursday’s second leg.

European football is a major aim for the Swedes this season and Ericsson says his club has not given up hope of overturning their four-goal deficit.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring the Dons’ fourth against Hacken last week.

He said: “It was a tough blow, you have to say, but it’s not over yet. We get to do everything we can in the return leg.

“It is such a decisive match as well. Our goal is to be in Europe, and then we want to be able to perform. So it was a very tough one.

“There are very many things that we can resent from the match. We all get to see ourselves in the mirror, based on what we could have done differently. I think most people know that we could have done a lot of things better.

“We get to do everything we can in the return, when it’s time for it on Thursday. It is not over yet, before the final whistle goes.

“I think everyone is very hungry for revenge. There is new energy in the team and I think everyone who played wants revenge, and the others probably want to play on the front foot. Football is like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.