Willie Miller column: Signing Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is not enough as Aberdeen need to land more strikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller column: Signing Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is not enough as Aberdeen need to land more strikers

By Sean Wallace
June 29, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Christian Ramirez has joined Aberdeen.
Christian Ramirez has joined Aberdeen.

Aberdeen need to strengthen the attack even further this summer despite signing Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Securing United States international Ramirez is a positive move as he is an experienced striker with a proven track record of scoring.

Ramirez will join Emmanuel-Thomas in bolstering the attack for next season.

However it is still not enough as there needs to be further moves during the summer transfer window to strengthen the fire-power in front of goal.

Securing Ramirez and Emmanuel-Thomas is the first steps on the road towards solving that goal scoring problem that dogged the Dons so much last season.

Christian Ramirez who has signed for Aberdeen.

Last season the situation was pretty dire in terms of scoring and the addition of Ramirez and JET certainly seek to address that.

The lack of goals was something that required major surgery during the summer and Aberdeen need a range of options up top to really solve that goal-scoring problem that hampered the side last season.

Aberdeen supporters will have to trust the judgement of the manager and the recruitment department that this is the answer to the ills in front of goal that dogged the team last season.

Until Aberdeen find a regular goal-scoring formation up top the problems will not go away.

Most of the signings manager Stephen Glass has taken in this summer have been experienced.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is 36-years-old and has a wealth of experience at international, European and domestic level having won 21 trophies with the Hoops.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher is 30 and also has years of experience in the Scottish Premiership.

He has also broken into the Scotland set up and was in the Euro 2020 26 man squad.

Likewise Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is also 30-years old and very experienced.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.