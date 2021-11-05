JOE HARPER: Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins can forge a lethal strike partnership

Strikers Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins can form a formidable goal scoring partnership for Aberdeen.

Having suffered injury frustrations earlier this season Watkins is now back and netted a superb goal in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts.

Hopefully Welsh international Watkins’ is set for a prolonged injury free run in the team beside leading scorer Ramirez.

They are both intelligent footballers who make the right runs and that partnership can really pay off for Aberdeen.

Watkins is more like my former Dons team-mate Drew Jarvie in that he will come outside the box and then get into the penalty area.

I was the one that was in the box most of the time and that can be Ramirez.

I had a great partnership with Drew and there is no reason why Ramirez and Watkins cannot have the same.

Watkins has been brilliant in recent games and Ramirez is up to nine goals this season and has scored in four of the last six Premiership games.

United States international Ramirez was only denied adding to his goal tally by a magnificent save by Hearts keeper Craig Gordon at the weekend.

Although Ramirez didn’t find the back of the net against Hearts, Watkins did.

Aberdeen’s strikers are scoring goals which is fantastic and the side now carry a real goal-scoring threat.

After a 10 game winless run Aberdeen have definitely turned a corner and confidence must be high now.

The Dons have done exceptionally well to take seven points from the the last three games against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

It should have been nine points as Rangers’ spot-kick equaliser at Ibrox was never a penalty.

Now back in the Premiership’s top six the last three games must be a launch pad to propel the Dons even further up the table.

Aberdeen cannot take their foot off the gas against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday because it will be a tough game.

The mentality has to be spot on against the Steelmen who will be fired up to bounce back after losing 6-1 to Rangers at the weekend.

So often in football after the high of beating one of your top rivals there can be the pitfall of stumbling against teams lower in the division.

That cannot be allowed to happen on Saturday and I’m confident it won’t.

Aberdeen look focused, assured and confident. They are beginning to click and deliver on the early optimism that surrounded the club at the start of the season.

Aberdeen supporters will certainly be excited by what they have seen in the last three games.

That was underlined when the Red Army applauded the team after the defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie.

Supporters have now seen that this Aberdeen can play football and gel with one another.

The midfield is good, the defence is getting better and up front Aberdeen are creating chances – and scoring.

It is a strong combination and the combination pivotal to wins, and success.

There are so many positives in the Aberdeen team at the moment and they look completely different from the side that went 10 games without a win.

It is up to the players to keep that positivity going against Motherwell and beyond.

Selection dilemma when injury crisis eases

The performances of Dean Campbell and Dylan McGeouch in recent games will cause a selection problem when Aberdeen’s injury problems end.

Rising full-backs Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie had been the shining lights in the season until both picked up injuries recently that will rule them out until after the international break.

With the injury absence of the full-backs, McGeouch and Campbell have come in and impressed.

Campbell and McGeouch are two very good players who can be relied on.

At 20-years-old Campbell has so much potential but needs more games.

Campbell can use the ball very well and bring team-mates into the game.

If he has to he can also beat someone and get a shot at goal.

It is up to Campbell to keep that position now that he is back in the starting line-up.

McGeouch is very much in the same role as Scott Brown as he will play in the middle and pass the ball about.

He is a clever player and makes the ball work, rather than players work.

You get players who want to get the ball and run 15 yards with it.

Or you get players who want to pass it 15 yards.

The ball will always travel faster than the player.

McGeouch is very intelligent in that respect and has been different class recently.

When Ramsay and MacKenzie return to fitness what is the strongest starting line-up?

Ferguson can add to his Scotland cap count

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson deservedly retained his place in the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

He netted a superb winning header against Hearts to keep Aberdeen’s resurgence on track.

Ferguson has came off the bench twice for Scotland recently, against Denmark and Austria, and showed he can play at international level.

I think Ferguson will definitely come on at some point in next week’s qualifier in Moldova.

If Scotland can ahead and in control against Moldova early on it could offer the opportunity for emerging internationals like Ferguson to come on and further prove themselves.

Hopefully Scotland will see off minnows Moldova to secure a play-off spot for Qatar 2022 to effectively make the clash against Denmark irrelevant.

What a tremendous position that would be – to face the group leaders in the final game of the group campaign knowing Scotland are already in the play-offs.