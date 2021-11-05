Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass lifts the lid on half-time team talk against Hearts

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass asked his players to show what they’ve got during his half-time talk against Hearts.

The Reds had fallen a goal behind just before the break to a penalty and Glass asked his players a question as they sat in the dressing room.

Were they going to ‘roll over’ and accept the plaudits for a recent win against Hibs and draw against league leaders Rangers, or were they going to battle back to secure a victory to keep the Dons resurgence firmly on track?

Glass wasn’t surprised by their response.

Aberdeen fought back with second half goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson to win 2-1 and inflict Hearts’ first Premiership defeat of the season.

The comeback maintained the recent upturn in form as Aberdeen extended their unbeaten run to three games with seven points from a triple-header against Hearts, Rangers and the Jambos.

Glass said: “We said to the players at half time (against Hearts): ‘Are you going to get the plaudits for well done against Hibs, nicked a point against Rangers? Are you just going to roll over?’ Hearts are up near the top, you’ve just lost a goal. Let’s see what you’ve got. I think we’ve got a group of players who want to show what they’ve got.'”

The role of the Red Army in Hearts win

Glass insists the Red Army also played a pivotal role at half-time in turning the game around against Hearts.

Having suffered the set-back of falling behind to a late John Souttar penalty just seconds before the break, instead of venting their frustration, supporters rallied behind the Dons and applauded them off the pitch.

It gave the players a lift which continued into the second half.

Glass said: “When the fans have seen things that they want to see, there is no doubt that an Aberdeen public will get behind the team.

“The biggest indication was coming off at half-time last week.

“We had just lost a goal against a team that are flying at the top of the league.

“We are 1-0 down walking into the dressing room.

“The response of the fans was incredible as the players got applauded off of the pitch.

“It makes it easier for the staff to push the players in the second half.

📺 We have you covered on every angle of Lewis Ferguson's match winner at Pittodrie on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/JuQwX0mUSP — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 2, 2021

“The fans can see what is there with the players.

“That belief within the group, the determination not to get beat and to go and win.

“It all came together last week.

“It’s important that it continues and it is important that we give the fans something to get behind.”