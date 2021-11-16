Contract call on Mikey Devlin will be held off until the Aberdeen defender battles back to fitness

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will hold off on deciding Mikey Devlin’s contract future until the defender has battled back to fitness.

Scotland international Devlin, 28, has not featured this season due to an ankle injury.

He last played for the Dons almost a year ago when featuring as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on December 5.

Devlin has played just 56 minutes in the last 18 months.

Despite his lack of game time the Dons gave Devlin, who was out of contract this summer, a contract extension until January.

The three times capped Scotland international was given the short-term deal to give him time to return to fitness and prove himself.

Centre-back Devlin is edging back to fitness and has returned to training although Glass confirmed it is likely to be Christmas before he will return.

Glass insists it is too early to make a decision on the defender’s future.

Devlin has not started a game for Aberdeen since a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in March 2020 and Glass has yet to see him in action.

Glass said: “It’s still too early.

“The first thing we are going to do is to give Mikey the time to get things right.

“That is what the club has done from the start.

“It was good of the club because we have an international player there who was not going to play until Christmas.

“They gave him the opportunity to get fit so there has been a loyalty there from us.”

Injury ravaged Aberdeen career

Signed from Hamilton in January 2018, Devlin has made just 35 starts for Aberdeen with a further 16 appearances off the bench.

When signing for Aberdeen, Devlin was battling back from a cruciate ligament injury suffered with Hamilton in the final Premiership game of the 2017-18 season.

Devlin continued his rehabilitation at Pittodrie upon signing and made his Dons debut in the 1-1 draw with English Premier League side Burnley in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg at Pittodrie on July 26, 2018.

The defender made an impressive start to his Dons career and earned a call up to the Scotland squad in November 2018.

However the defender suffered a foot injury while training with the Scotland squad ahead of a Nations League tie with Albania that month.

He had been set to start that match and earn a debut cap.

Devlin was subsequently ruled out for four months, missing the League Cup final loss to Celtic.

On returning to fitness the centre-back earned three Scotland caps in the 2019-20 season in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia, San Marino and Cyprus.

However, his injury misfortune struck again when missing the start of last season with a hamstring issue.

Devlin did not return to action until late November 2020 as a substitute.

Unfortunately, just days later, Devlin would suffer ankle ligament damage while blocking a shot in training – and he has yet to feature since that fresh setback.

‘Mikey is progressing and we hope that continues’

Devlin took a step forward in his rehabilitation when resuming training with the team recently.

Glass said: “Mikey is getting very close to being on the grass with the team.

“He is in and out of training.

“Mikey is doing pieces here and there but it is very limited.

“He is progressing and we hope that continues.

“He has had so many setbacks but he is moving in the right way.

“Mikey needs the time and space to get himself right and that is what the club has done since the summer.

“He is respecting that, he is brilliant around the place.

“Mikey is now getting a bit of a reward.

“He is with the group here and there and if he can keep building on that then he will be in a good situation, hopefully soon.”

Matty Kennedy return not imminent

Meanwhile Glass also confirmed winger Matty Kennedy is still some way off from returning from a back injury.

Kennedy played 39 times last season but has not managed a minute of first team action this campaign.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy’s back problem has been ongoing since pre-season.

The 26-year-old ‘s last Dons appearance was as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Hibs on May 1 last season.

Glass said:“ It’s a time thing for him (Kennedy) at the moment.

“He has had to rest but the good thing is that he’s further down the line.

“He is closer to getting back but as soon as he gets back on the grass things will speed up.

“Nothing is imminent there.

“Matty is still a wee while away.”