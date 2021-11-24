Keeper Joe Lewis challenges Aberdeen to prove they are not one week wonders

Fired-up keeper Joe Lewis has challenged Aberdeen to rediscover the form that stunned Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

The Dons travel to Celtic on Sunday on the back of a two-game losing streak having dropped to eighth in the Premiership table.

Lewis has called for Aberdeen to prove they are not one week wonders.

Aberdeen have won only twice in the last 15 games in all competitions.

Lewis, 34, insists the Reds displayed their quality during a memorable week in October when beating both Edinburgh clubs and drawing away at Rangers.

The veteran stopper has called for the Dons to take inspiration from that treble as they bid to win at Parkhead for the first time since May 2018.

Lewis said: “We have a huge game on Sunday and have to look towards what we had in that excellent week against Hibs, Rangers and Hearts.

“We have to look at what we did there and try to get some more of that again.

“I’m confident we will do that.”

The need to do the ‘ugly stuff’

Aberdeen will travel to Glasgow for the first time since drawing 2-2 with league leaders and defending champions Rangers at Ibrox on October 27.

That draw with Rangers was sandwiched in between Pittodrie defeats of Hibs (1-0) and Hearts (2-1).

Club captain Lewis is confident the Reds will rediscover that high level of performance, but admits the ‘ugly stuff’ must also accompany the quality.

He said: “We will dust ourselves down, put in a strong performance and do the ugly stuff as well.

“That cost us at Dundee United and we have to nail that down for Sunday.”

Frustration at conceding set play goal

Lewis was left frustrated that Aberdeen conceded a late winner from a corner kick at Dundee United.

Ian Harkes was left unmarked to slot home in the 8oth minute to edge a derby clash where both sides were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Lewis said: “It was frustrating as we didn’t get moved around or dragged around the slots, but conceded from a set play.

“That is one scenario where you set up, you are ready and you shouldn’t concede from that.

“They put a poor delivery in from a corner and we didn’t clear it or stay with the man and he gets a free shot in the middle of our 18-yard box.

“That was the difference in the two teams.

“That’s the disappointment.”

Defensive injury crisis set to ease

Aberdeen were forced to switch from a back three in a 3-4-2-1 to a four-man back-line at half-time at Tannadice following the dismissal of Funso Ojo, who is suspended for the trip to Celtic.

That red card and the half-time substitution of defender Jack MacKenzie due to injury, combined with a defensive injury crisis, ensured the Dons had an inexperienced back four when conceding that winner at Dundee United.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, David Bates, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin were all ruled out of the derby showdown due to injury or illness.

Left-back MacKenzie returned from a four-game layoff from an ankle injury, but had to be replaced at half-time at Tannadice due to a recurrence of the problem.

That defensive injury problems are expected to alleviate slightly for the Celtic match with Bates set to return from illness and MacKenzie expected to recover in time to be available for selection.

Lewis said: “The back four in the second half was inexperienced and makeshift and we did the best we could with the bodies we had.

“Dean (Campbell) slotted in at centre-half and did the best he can in an alien position for him.

“Dundee United still didn’t create much yet we conceded from a set-play, which made it all the more frustrating.”

Call for more cutting edge in attack

Scotland international midfielder Lewis Ferguson will return for the Celtic game, having missed the New Firm derby due to a one-game suspension.

Lewis insists Aberdeen will not only have to tighten up defensively at Parkhead, but also sharpen up in attack.

The Reds have failed to score in the last two games in losing to Motherwell (2-0) and Dundee United.

Lewis said: “In the middle of the pitch it was alright and there was some good stuff and good attacks.

“However, the final ball wasn’t good enough.

“From both teams there was nothing of note to warrant a goal.

“I thought we were the better team in between the two 18-yard boxes.

“We had more attacking flow, but ultimately didn’t do anything meaningful.

“There were a lot of poor deliveries into the box, their goal being one of them.

“We played well in a lot of aspects, but it doesn’t matter what you do in the middle of the pitch and with attacking if you don’t do the final bit (at) either end.

“If you do that, you lose the game and that’s what happened.

“Fergie is coming back from suspension and we will hopefully get a few boys back from injury.”