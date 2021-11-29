Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Far from their poorest performance but Dons need to start winning points quickly

By Chris Crighton
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 11:59 am
Jota makes it 1-0 to Celtic against Aberdeen.
When a manager arrives, under somewhat contentious circumstances, billed as the overseer of a sharpened focus on in-house development, it is an open invitation for the mischievous fingers of fate to intervene.

That it should fall to Stephen Glass, the proclaimed sustainability tsar, to select the first Aberdeen XI since the 1940s without a single player whose first professional ball was kicked in its colours is an ironic misfortune, although it must be noted that it is not one for which he is to blame.

It is Glass, don’t forget, who has constructed a compelling full-back pairing out of parts which lay unused in his predecessor’s garage.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins (right) battles with Celtic’s James McCarthy at Parkhead.

That both they, and Andy Considine – who had ticked the academy graduate box effortlessly for a decade and a half – are injured simultaneously is sheer ill luck.

Nevertheless, when a squad springs gaps ahead of a testing fixture and the players trusted to fill them are of the profile of Jack Gurr, it is a reminder that to become a club heavily dependent upon its own products is not a short-term task.

Changes to strategies and pathways in youth systems will take years to filter through to the senior teamsheet.

With that in mind, it is perhaps folly to allow a hire to be conspicuously tied to such an ambition, for there is no guarantee he will last to see it.

Whatever work is going on under the surface, clubs will always need to see acceptable results at the top level, and after Aberdeen’s losing streak ended with a barely expected seven-point bonanza they are now back to three straight losses.

This was far from their poorest performance in them, but if they don’t start taking points quickly the club will need to turn all attention to what is unfolding in the here and now.

