Santa lifted up to windows as a Christmas surprise for kids at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital

Patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) were treated to a Christmas surprise as Santa appeared at their window on a high-rise lift.

In a special event organised with the local fire service, Santa rose high up from the ground to the children’s ward to “lift their spirits” with some festive cheer.

Dressed in his famous red suit, the jolly man greeted kids and staff from a tinsel-decorated platform attached to a fire engine after he couldn’t make his usual Christmas visit due to Covid restrictions.

This is the second time firefighters offered their support to make sure sick kids get the treat they deserve in these difficult times after last year’s visits were cancelled as well.

Morrisons staff took the important role of Santa’s elves to hand over presents, which have been donated by the supermarket and from funds raised by the fire service, to the patients on the ward.

‘Put a very big smile on their faces and make some great memories’

Matthew Cowe, a watch commander at Central community fire station, said: “Aberdeen firefighters based within Red Watch Central Community fire station utilised their skills to bring Santa a little bit closer to the children and families within the RACH.

“With Santa on the scene, Morrisons little helpers supported Santa by providing the most amazing presents during what is a very difficult time for the children.

“We really hope the gifts and the event itself is a treat for them and that it will put a very big smile on their faces and make some great memories.”

Santa’s trip was organised with local children’s charity the Archie Foundation, which has been working hard to ensure patients at the hospital can still enjoy themselves despite all challenges.

The official charity of the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Aberdeen Neonatal Unit provides vital services and support to sick babies and children, as well as supporting bereaved families through Archie’s Child Bereavement Service.

Chief-executive Paula Cormack said: “It is so important to us to raise the spirits of sick children and their families who are in RACH over the Christmas period. We can only imagine how hard it is for families to be separated not only when a child is unwell but also to not be together over the festivities.

“Everyone at Archie goes above and beyond to ensure this time brings joy and laughter to our service users.

“We are incredibly grateful to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Morrisons PLC, Flat4 media and Texo for bringing this incredibly special event back again this year.”

A number of businesses across Aberdeen – including Texo and Flat4 media – also took up the opportunity to support the charity and help families “celebrate the magic of the holidays.”

Texo’s managing director Chris Smith said: “It’s especially important to us at this time of year, when families need to be together and celebrate the magic of the holidays.

“So we’re delighted to be supporting Santa’s visit to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and we hope he delivers all his presents safely.”