Aberdeen will emerge stronger from the January window, says boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen will emerge from the January transfer window even stronger.

The winter window is set to open on January 1 and the Dons are braced for potential approaches for key stars.

English clubs are circling to swoop on Pittodrie next month.

First team stars Ryan Hedges, Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson are all on the radar of clubs south of the border.

However Glass warned Aberdeen will stand strong in the transfer window.

The Dons boss also says they will replace any players that do leave with quality.

Whatever happens in January Glass is certain of one thing – Aberdeen will emerge stronger.

He said: “There’s obviously danger spots in our team that we feel like people might come picking.

“But the club has been strong in the past and I’m sure they will be again

“You have to be ready to protect what we have got.

“Also you have to be ready to fill any holes that open up.

“And you also have to be prepared for something that might make us stronger.

“That’s the important thing – anything we do will make us better.”

St Mirren midfielder on Dons’ radar

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack recently warned clubs interested in players that Aberdeen do not have to sell in January.

That is despite the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month the Dons confirmed the club suffered a £5.19m loss during the 2020-21 financial year.

Cormack has also said any bids for players late in the window would be rejected.

That is because there could be insufficient time to secure a strong replacement.

Aberdeen are set to renew their bid to land St Mirren’s Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath in January.

Glass enquired about the 25-year-old in the summer window but was unable to agree a deal with the Paisley club.

McGrath is in the final season of his contract with St Mirren and would be free to talk to any interested clubs from January 1.

Aberdeen would need to agree a fee to land McGrath in January although the player would be available for free in the summer.

St Mirren have offered a new deal to McGrath but he has yet to commit.

Blackburn ready to move for Hedges

It is understood Blackburn Rovers are set to launch a fresh bid in January for attacker Hedges.

Welsh international Hedges is out of contract in the summer.

The 26-year-old will be free to talk to any interested clubs from January 1.

In August this year Aberdeen rejected a bid of under £500,000 for Hedges from Blackburn.

Championship side Blackburn are understood to be keen on securing Hedges on a pre-contract agreement in January for the 2022-23 season.

Glass wants to sign Hedges on a new deal and Aberdeen have been locked in talks with the attacker and his representative.

Faced with continued uncertainty over Hedges’ future, Glass recently indicated he would ideally like an answer on his future by January.

English big guns monitor Ramsay

Aberdeen are also braced for a potential approach for teenage right-back Ramsay.

The 18-year-old, currently out with a thigh injury, has been a stand-out performer for Aberdeen this season.

Scotland U21 international Ramsay is understood to be a January transfer target for Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

Goodison Park boss Benitez had bids of £5m and £8m rejected by Rangers in the summer for Scotland international right-back Nathan Patterson.

Benitez had Ramsay watched by his top scout in September.

Premier League big guns Manchester United have also watched Ramsay and are understood to have compiled a transfer dossier on the teen.

In January Aberdeen secured Youth Academy graduate Ramsay on a long-term contract extension until summer 2024.

Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also understood to be monitoring Ramsay.

Bid previously rejected for Ferguson

An approach could also be made for midfielder Lewis Ferguson in the winter window.

Aberdeen rejected an offer of under £2m for the 22-year-old from Premier League Watford in May.

Following the rejection of the route to the English top flight Ferguson slapped in a transfer request.

That transfer request was immediately rejected by Aberdeen.

Contracted to the Dons until summer 2024 Ferguson has broken into the Scotland senior team since that Watford bid was knocked back.

Ferguson has scored seven goals this season.

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic (Ferguson, 56) Lewis Ferguson equalises for Aberdeen – game on! ⚽ 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/cLsiDeVlPW — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 3, 2021

Go into transfer window on a high

Glass hopes to go into the January transfer window on a high with the Dons pushing for third spot in the Premiership.

Aberdeen are currently six points behind Hearts who occupy third.

Glass has led the Dons to three successive victories having defeated St Johnstone (1-0), St Mirren (4-1) and Livingston (2-0).

It is the first time Aberdeen have registered three straight league wins since September last year.

Next up for Aberdeen is an away clash at Hibs on Wednesday (7.45pm).

It is the first of four games in a congested run of four fixtures before the Premiership shuts down for a winter break in early January.

Glass said: “December is off to a great start and it was always going to be a big month.

“We saw the games coming up and we felt there were games we could really target.

“We have managed to get maximum points as we felt we should.

“Hibs away, Dundee home and Rangers home before the Ross County game – they are certainly winnable games.

“If we can get to the start of January with a few more wins I think we will be in a really good position for the second part of the season.