In-form Aberdeen finally getting rewards for graft, insists boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen are finally getting the reward for their hard graft after cutting out mistakes.

A three-game winning streak jumped the Reds back into the Premiership top six.

It is the first time since September last year Aberdeen have won three consecutive league matches.

Aberdeen are now only six points behind third-placed Hearts.

The current situation is in stark contrast to mid October when the Dons crashed to a 10-game winless streak.

That slump was the club’s worst run of form since 2010.

Now Aberdeen are on the rise, Glass has demanded it continue.

He said: “I’m delighted for the players that they are now getting the rewards for the work they’ve put in.

“There were a huge number of individual mistakes over the course of time and we were getting severely punished for it.

“We didn’t feel like that could continue if the boys kept pushing on.

“The danger is that this stops again, so it’s important we keep this going.

“We have to keep riding this. It’s important we do that.”

Closing the gap on the Euro spots

The winning run has moved the Reds up the table to within a point of fourth and fifth placed Motherwell and Dundee United.

Aberdeen looked set to be frustrated by a goal-less stalemate at St Johnstone until Teddy Jenks netted a controversial late winner.

The ball hit on-loan Brighton teenager Jenks’ arm before he rifled it into the net in the 83rd minute.

It was a stroke of good fortune for the Dons.

Glass said: “Sometimes there were situations we felt could have went our way (this season) that didn’t.

“Pretty clear ones in my opinion as well.

“You continue to work hard and hope that turns for you.

“It has at the moment.”

All focus on a transitional Hibs

Aberdeen are inactive at the weekend because their game with Hibs was rescheduled as the Edinburgh club face Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday.

The game against Hibs at Easter Road has been moved to Wednesday, December 22 at 7.45pm.

Hibs are on the verge of securing Aberdeen-raised former Scotland and Celtic attacker Shaun Maloney as their new manager.

The 38-year-old is closing in on the Easter Road position following talks with Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell and recruitment chief Ian Gordon.

Former Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell, 39, is being lined up to join Maloney as his assistant.

Glass said: “Hibs is the second of two away games and we won the first.

“Hibs could have been a long time away if we had not done what we should against St Johnstone.

“Instead of that the boys can feel good about themselves in training this week.”

Injury problems beginning to ease

Aberdeen’s recent injury crisis is beginning to ease with Jack MacKenzie returning from an ankle injury at the weekend.

Left-back MacKenzie, who this week signed a contract extension until summer 2025, had was an unused substitute against St Johnstone.

MacKenzie had managed just 45 minutes of action in the previous eight games.

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher has also returned from a hamstring injury that ruled him out for six games.

Gallagher, 30, has been an unused substitute in the last two games.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay (thigh), Andy Considine (cruciate ligament surgery) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are out for the Hibs game.

There has been positive news as winger Matty Kennedy this week returned to light training.

Kennedy has yet to play this season due to a back injury.

However the Northern Ireland international is scheduled to return to full-training by the end of next week.

Praise for bravery in possession

Glass is delighted Aberdeen will face Hibs on the back of a winning run of form.

He praised his side for their bravery in trying to play football on a difficult pitch against a well-organised St Johnstone side.

The defeat dropped Saints, the League Cup and Scottish Cup double winners last season, to the bottom of the Premiership table.

Glass said: “It was a difficult pitch to play football, but the boys were brave enough to try it – and do it.

“We were up against a team that was pretty camped in with dogged defending and a good keeper behind them.

“I said before the game it’s easy to go to St Johnstone, not be at it and get beat.

“St Johnstone are a good team and Callum (Davidson, manager) has got them fighting.

“They are going through a difficult spell at the minute, but it’s tough at McDiarmid Park.

“A lot of teams will go there and not win.

“One moment of quality won us the game, which is the important thing.”