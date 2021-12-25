QUIZ: Can you name all 41 Dons to play for Aberdeen during 2021?

An error occurred. Please try again.

It has been a rollercoaster year for Aberdeen FC and the Red Army – and our quiz will test your knowledge of the players involved.

The year started with Derek McInnes still in the hotseat, but under pressure to deliver improved results and performances.

With Reds chiefs still not satisfied, in March a change was made and McInnes departed Pittodrie and was replaced by former Don Stephen Glass.

There have been some memorable encounters throughout 2021 and plenty of games to forget.

But how many of the 41 players used by McInnes and Glass throughout 2021 can you remember?