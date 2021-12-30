Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle, Leicester and Watford join the race to land Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

By Sean Wallace
December 30, 2021, 9:24 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 1:20 pm
Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is on the radar of Premier League Leicester City.
Leicester City, Newcastle United and Watford have joined the list of English Premier League clubs targeting Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The world’s richest club Newcastle, owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, are reportedly keen on landing the 18-year-old full-back.

FA Cup holders Leicester City are also considering a move for Ramsay who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Leicester sent one of their top scouts to Pittodrie on Boxing Day to watch Ramsay in action in the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

It was Ramsay’s first start since October having been sidelined by a thigh injury.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay warms up before the defeat of Dundee.

Watford are also keen on signing Ramsay and are understood to be the first club to formally contact Pittodrie to discuss a deal for Ramsay.

Aberdeen braced for bids for Ramsay

Aberdeen are braced for bids for Ramsay during the January transfer window which opens on Saturday.

Manchester United and Everton have also had Ramsay watched and compiled transfer dossiers.

Liverpool, Norwich and Southampton are also monitoring the teen.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently indicated the club do not have to sell top stars during January despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay (left) holds off Dundee’s Paul McMullan in October.

Cormack also revealed Ramsay is in the ‘elite upper bracket for a young right-back in Europe’ in terms of stats posted this season.

Ramsay is contracted for another three-and-a-half years and Aberdeen can hold out for the best deal.

If the teen were to be sold it would surely be for a club record fee.

That record is previously the £3m received last year for the transfer of Scotland international Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest.

 

