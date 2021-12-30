Newcastle, Leicester and Watford join the race to land Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leicester City, Newcastle United and Watford have joined the list of English Premier League clubs targeting Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The world’s richest club Newcastle, owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, are reportedly keen on landing the 18-year-old full-back.

FA Cup holders Leicester City are also considering a move for Ramsay who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

Leicester sent one of their top scouts to Pittodrie on Boxing Day to watch Ramsay in action in the 2-1 defeat of Dundee.

It was Ramsay’s first start since October having been sidelined by a thigh injury.

Watford are also keen on signing Ramsay and are understood to be the first club to formally contact Pittodrie to discuss a deal for Ramsay.

Aberdeen braced for bids for Ramsay

Aberdeen are braced for bids for Ramsay during the January transfer window which opens on Saturday.

Manchester United and Everton have also had Ramsay watched and compiled transfer dossiers.

Liverpool, Norwich and Southampton are also monitoring the teen.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently indicated the club do not have to sell top stars during January despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cormack also revealed Ramsay is in the ‘elite upper bracket for a young right-back in Europe’ in terms of stats posted this season.

Ramsay is contracted for another three-and-a-half years and Aberdeen can hold out for the best deal.

If the teen were to be sold it would surely be for a club record fee.

That record is previously the £3m received last year for the transfer of Scotland international Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest.