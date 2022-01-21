Confirmed: Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay world’s best teenage defender for assists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay has posted the most assists of any teenage defender in world football this season.

The 18-year-old is beating every teenage stopper in every division across the globe for assists, according to football stats website Transfrmarkt.

No wonder top clubs across Europe are in a race to sign the teenager.

Right-back Ramsay has also registered the fourth highest number of assists of any teen in any position across every league in world football.

Of teenagers in all positions across world football only three have more assists than the Pittodrie teen:

£60m rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz,

£25m valued Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek

£100m rated Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

England international Bellingham is reportedly valued at £100m.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out for his signature.

Ramsay has more assists this season than £25m valued Real Madrid teen target Arsen Zakharyan, the Dynamo Moscow attacking midfielder.

Zakharyan is fifth in the assists standings with seven in 18 games.

So it is no surprise Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate Ramsay is such hot property with top teams across Europe in a race to sign him.

English big guns watch Ramsay

Manchester United were one of five English Premier League clubs running the rule over Ramsay in the 1-1 draw with Rangers.

The Old Trafford club, Tottenham, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all had scouts at Pittodrie watching Ramsay on Tuesday.

It was the latest development in what could accelerate into a bidding war for one of the hottest young talents in European football.

Premier League Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham and Watford are also interested in Ramsay.

His stats have alerted teams across Europe.

Italian Serie A Bologna and German Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim have also joined the race to land the teen.

In amongst the elite in world football

With eight assists, four in Europe and four in the Premiership, Ramsay is in elite company in world football in his breakout season.

An attacking full-back is fundamental to the modern game and Ramsay delivers that.

The 18-year-old has pitched in with more assists than any other defender under the age of 20 in world football – across all the leagues and cup competitions.

His closest teen defender is Nikola Janjic, 19, of Sutjeska Niksic of the Montenegro top flight with seven assists in 20 games.

Next is Manchester City’s Yan Coutto, 19, who has four assists in 24 games during a loan spell at Portuguese top flight Braga.

Victor Kristiansen, 19, of Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen is next with four assists in 27 games.

Omar Campos, 19, of Mexican top flight side Santos Laguna has three assists in 16 matches.

World class assists despite injury

Not only is Ramsay top of the pile in teen defenders in world football he has reached that lofty status with fewer games than all his rivals.

Ramsay was ruled out for two months with a thigh injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs in October and has played 20 times this campaign.

He did not start a game again until the 2-1 defeat of Dundee on Boxing Day.

Ramsay’s assist stats have also elevated him into the world elite in all outfield positions.

In with players worth tens of millions

At teenage level only two strikers and an attacking midfielder have more assists across the entire globe.

Ramsay is rubbing shoulders with players worth tens of millions.

Top of the pile is Bayern Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz, 18, who has 12 assists in 23 games.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly lining up £60m bids for Wirtz.

Second in that assist list is striker Hlozek, 19, with 12 assists in 27 games for Czech Republic side Sparta Prague.

Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting a move for Hlozek who is worth £25m.

Hlozek has previously been linked with Juventus and West Ham.

Capped 10 times by England already at 18-years-old Bellingham is third in the assists standings.

Valued at £100m Bellingham has pitched in with 10 assists in 27 games for German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The latest wanted Scottish full-back

Ramsay is the latest Scottish full-back to catch the attention of English Premier League and continental clubs in recent years.

Scottish full-backs Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) and Aaron Hickey (Bologna) have all made significant impacts.

Aberdeen are braced for bids to come in for Ramsay this month and are reluctant to put a price on the right-back.

However it would take at least double the club record £3m transfer fee received for Scott McKenna in 2020 to convince them to part with the teen.

It Ramsay were to leave it is understood Aberdeen would also ask any buying club to send the youngster back on loan for the rest of this season.

The recent transfer of right back Nathan Patterson from Rangers to Everton is indicative of the inflated price clubs will pay for a Scottish full-back.

Although just 20 and with limited first team action at Rangers Patterson’s transfer was £11.5m but can rise to £15m with add ons.

Attacking full-backs that can take on players, bomb up the wings, deliver assists and accurate crosses are extremely attractive to top flight clubs across Europe.

They are a valuable commodity.

Aberdeen in control of the situation

Aberdeen are in the driving seat with Ramsay as chairman Dave Cormack has indicated they do not have to sell players in January.

Ramsay is also contracted until summer 2024.

Whether Ramsay exits Pittodrie this month or remains to continue to light up Pittodrie remains to be seen.

However one thing is certain – Aberdeen will be using his elite status in world football with assists to ramp up prices in any potential bidding war.