Peterhead host Dundee and Aberdeen travel to Motherwell in last 16 of Scottish Cup

Peterhead have been drawn at home to Premiership opponents Dundee while Aberdeen will face Motherwell in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The Blue Toon, who were victorious in a penalty shoot-out against East Kilbride on Saturday, will take on James McPake’s side at Balmoor on February 12.

The two sides have met five times previously – all in the League Cup – with Peterhead’s only win coming in the 2016 competition. They last met at Dens Park in 2019.

Peterhead have had three loan players on loan from Dundee this season, in Josh Mulligan, Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron. Mulligan has since been recalled by the Dark Blues and played in their win over Dumbarton, while Strachan and Cameron were not involved against Kilby.

Aberdeen’s reward for seeing off Edinburgh City with a comfortable 3-0 win at Pittodrie is a trip to fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

The full draw for the Fifth Round of the 2021-22 Scottish Cup. Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 12 February.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/FSWMARdt2q — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 22, 2022

Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the fifth round.

The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season.

Rangers will play bottom-tier opposition again. The Gers saw off Stirling on Friday and will face a trip south to play Annan, who beat Clydebank 4-3 after extra time in the fourth round.

There are two all-Premiership ties with Hearts taking on Livingston as well as Aberdeen’s visit to Well.

League Two leaders Kelty Hearts have been rewarded for knocking out holders St Johnstone with a trip to play St Mirren.

Hibernian face a tough trip up the east coast to Gayfield to play Championship leaders Arbroath.

Dundee United face another away game against Championship opposition following their win at Kilmarnock, after being handed a tie against former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle side.

The ties will be played around the weekend of February 12-13.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw

Motherwell v Aberdeen,

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Peterhead v Dundee

Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

