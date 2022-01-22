Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Peterhead host Dundee and Aberdeen travel to Motherwell in last 16 of Scottish Cup

By Jamie Durent
January 22, 2022, 7:55 pm Updated: January 23, 2022, 9:20 am
Peterhead striker Russell McLean celebrates scoring the winning penalty against East Kilbride
Peterhead striker Russell McLean celebrates scoring the winning penalty against East Kilbride

Peterhead have been drawn at home to Premiership opponents Dundee while Aberdeen will face Motherwell in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

The Blue Toon, who were victorious in a penalty shoot-out against East Kilbride on Saturday, will take on James McPake’s side at Balmoor on February 12.

The two sides have met five times previously – all in the League Cup – with Peterhead’s only win coming in the 2016 competition. They last met at Dens Park in 2019.

Peterhead have had three loan players on loan from Dundee this season, in Josh Mulligan, Danny Strachan and Lyall Cameron. Mulligan has since been recalled by the Dark Blues and played in their win over Dumbarton, while Strachan and Cameron were not involved against Kilby.

Aberdeen’s reward for seeing off Edinburgh City with a comfortable 3-0 win at Pittodrie is a trip to fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the fifth round.

The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season.

Rangers will play bottom-tier opposition again. The Gers saw off Stirling on Friday and will face a trip south to play Annan, who beat Clydebank 4-3 after extra time in the fourth round.

There are two all-Premiership ties with Hearts taking on Livingston as well as Aberdeen’s visit to Well.

League Two leaders Kelty Hearts have been rewarded for knocking out holders St Johnstone with a trip to play St Mirren.

Hibernian face a tough trip up the east coast to Gayfield to play Championship leaders Arbroath.

Dundee United face another away game against Championship opposition following their win at Kilmarnock, after being handed a tie against former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle side.

The ties will be played around the weekend of February 12-13.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw

Motherwell v Aberdeen,

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Peterhead v Dundee

Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

The ties will be played in the week of February 12/13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]