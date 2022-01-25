Aberdeen boss demands more mental toughness away from home after loss at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Stephen Glass will demand Aberdeen find mental toughness on the road to grind out away wins.

The Dons crashed to a dismal 1-0 loss at St Mirren to continue their poor away form in the Premiership.

Glass’ side have won just twice in 10 away games in the Premiership this season.

A return of only eight points from 30 on the road is damaging the Reds league campaign.

Bottom club St Johnstone have registered the same amount of points on the road as the Dons.

Only Dundee, with four points, have a lesser return.

Glass knows it’s not good enough and insists his side need to toughen up on the road.

He said: “It’s important we start picking up points on the road

“A certain amount of mental toughness is required so if you don’t win a game like that then you don’t lose.

“It (away form) is something we can’t address straight away as we are at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

“However we are away to Ross County and Livingston after that.”

Plenty possession but no end product

Aberdeen had 68% of possession but mustered just one shot on target.

A superb second half goal from Connor Ronan sunk the Dons in a miserable night in Paisley for the Reds.

Glass insists his squad were gutted at the defeat.

He said: “Afterwards we talked about our quality and being harder to beat. The boys aren’t happy – nobody is – but we have to put that right on Saturday.”

Chance to move fourth blown

Aberdeen blew the chance to jump up to fourth in the Premiership table.

Glass admits it was a wasted opportunity to rocket up the league standings.

He said: “We knew we would jump a few positions if we got the three points and obviously the goal difference is okay as well.

“There’s not many games we don’t score in so that is always disappointing.

“Especially with the amount of possession we had.

“Also especially after coming off the run we have just had as the players were feeling good about themselves and looking like they were hitting it.

“We have to put it right on Saturday.”

A poor performance from Aberdeen

Aberdeen were poor throughout the match and were way off the levels that had saw them draw 1-1 with league leaders Rangers last week.

Glass said: “It was disappointing, a poor performance and one moment of quality from St Mirren won it for them.

“Wit the amount of possession we had it it’s disappointing one of our players didn’t do it.

“In the first half we were the ones that were asked to make the running in the game but we didn’t do enough to make that happen.

“We gave up a cheap goal in the second half although it was a brilliant finish.

“And we didn’t do enough to threaten their goal.

“As a result you get what you get.”

Hayes ruled out by injury for game

Versatile winger, left back Jonny Hayes was left out against St Mirren as a precaution in the only change to the side that beat Edinburgh City 3-0.

Dean Campbell came in at left-back to replace the 34-year-old.

Glass said: “Jonny was struggling a little in the last 10 minutes of the game at the weekend.

“We decided to protect him at St Mirren but Dean is a capable deputy.”