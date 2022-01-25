Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss demands more mental toughness away from home after loss at St Mirren

By Sean Wallace
January 25, 2022, 10:40 pm
St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.
St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.

Boss Stephen Glass will demand Aberdeen find mental toughness on the road to grind out away wins.

The Dons crashed to a dismal 1-0 loss at St Mirren to continue their poor away form in the Premiership.

Glass’ side have won just twice in 10 away games in the Premiership this season.

A return of only eight points from 30 on the road is damaging the Reds league campaign.

Bottom club St Johnstone have registered the same amount of points on the road as the Dons.

Only Dundee, with four points, have a lesser return.

Glass knows it’s not good enough and insists his side need to toughen up on the road.

Aberdeen’s David Bates rises for a header against St Mirren.

He said: “It’s important we start picking up points on the road

“A certain amount of mental toughness is required so if you don’t win a game like that then you don’t lose.

“It (away form) is something we can’t address straight away as we are at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

“However we are away to Ross County and Livingston after that.”

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson and Alan Power of St Mirren fight for possession.

Plenty possession but no end product

Aberdeen had 68% of possession but mustered just one shot on target.

A superb second half goal from Connor Ronan sunk the Dons in a miserable night in Paisley for the Reds.

Glass insists his squad were gutted at the defeat.

He said: “Afterwards we talked about our quality and being harder to beat. The boys aren’t happy – nobody is – but we have to put that right on Saturday.”

Chance to move fourth blown

Aberdeen blew the chance to jump up to fourth in the Premiership table.

Glass admits it was a wasted opportunity to rocket up the league standings.

He said: “We knew we would jump a few positions if we got the three points and obviously the goal difference is okay as well.

“There’s not many games we don’t score in so that is always disappointing.

“Especially with the amount of possession we had.

“Also especially after coming off the run we have just had as the players were feeling good about themselves and looking like they were hitting it.

“We have to put it right on Saturday.”

St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy and Aberdeen left-back Dean Campbell battle for the ball.

A poor performance from Aberdeen

Aberdeen were poor throughout the match and were way off the levels that had saw them draw 1-1 with league leaders Rangers last week.

Glass said: “It was disappointing, a poor performance and one moment of quality from St Mirren won it for them.

“Wit the amount of possession we had it it’s disappointing one of our players didn’t do it.

“In the first half we were the ones that were asked to make the running in the game but we didn’t do enough to make that happen.

“We gave up a cheap goal in the second half although it was a brilliant finish.

“And we didn’t do enough to threaten their goal.

“As a result you get what you get.”

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges in action against St Mirren

Hayes ruled out by injury for game

Versatile winger, left back Jonny Hayes was left out against St Mirren as a precaution in the only change to the side that beat Edinburgh City 3-0.

Dean Campbell came in at left-back to replace the 34-year-old.

Glass said: “Jonny was struggling a little in the last 10 minutes of the game at the weekend.

“We decided to protect him at St Mirren but Dean is a capable deputy.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal