Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 fixture against Glasgow City postponed due to international fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 fixture against Glasgow City postponed due to international fixtures

By Sophie Goodwin
February 15, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 4:03 pm
Aberdeen Women's game against Glasgow City has been postponed due to international fixtures.
Aberdeen Women's game against Glasgow City has been postponed due to international fixtures.

Aberdeen Women’s game against Glasgow City which was due to be played this weekend has been postponed until March 2.

The Dons were due to travel to Glasgow on Sunday, but call-ups in both squads mean the game has had to be rescheduled.

Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith currently have four players away on Scotland under-19’s international duty in Wales, with their last friendly being played this Friday.

Glasgow City also have several players unavailable due to international fixtures, with goalkeeper Lee Alexander and defender Jenna Clark part of Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup.

With the Glasgow City game being postponed, Aberdeen will next be in SWPL 1 action at home to Motherwell on February 27.

Aberdeen Women will then travel to Glasgow City, with that tie now being played at Petershill Park on March 2 with a 7.30pm kick off.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal