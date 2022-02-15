Aberdeen Women’s SWPL 1 fixture against Glasgow City postponed due to international fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s game against Glasgow City which was due to be played this weekend has been postponed until March 2.

The Dons were due to travel to Glasgow on Sunday, but call-ups in both squads mean the game has had to be rescheduled.

Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith currently have four players away on Scotland under-19’s international duty in Wales, with their last friendly being played this Friday.

Glasgow City also have several players unavailable due to international fixtures, with goalkeeper Lee Alexander and defender Jenna Clark part of Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland squad for the Pinatar Cup.

With the Glasgow City game being postponed, Aberdeen will next be in SWPL 1 action at home to Motherwell on February 27.

Aberdeen Women will then travel to Glasgow City, with that tie now being played at Petershill Park on March 2 with a 7.30pm kick off.