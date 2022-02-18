BREAKING: Aberdeen receive permission from St Mirren to speak to Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are closing in on securing St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin as their new manager.

The Dons have received permission by the Buddies to talk to Goodwin about the vacant Pittodrie managerial post.

Negotiations are ongoing and it is understood Aberdeen hope to confirm Goodwin as new Aberdeen manager as early as today.

An initial official approach by the Dons for permission to talk to Goodwin was rejected by the Buddies earlier this week.

St Mirren wanted a compensation figure agreed before granting permission Aberdeen to open up dialogue with Goodwin.

The Reds were also prepared to trigger Goodwin’s £250,000 release clause should a compensation package not be agreed.

Club Statement | Managerial Update 🔴 The Club confirms it has been given permission by St Mirren FC to talk to its manager, Jim Goodwin, regarding the vacant managerial position. 🔴 We will make a formal announcement when the process to secure a new manager is complete. pic.twitter.com/HA6hF9UJqr — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 18, 2022

The Reds made a fresh approach to St Mirren and have been given the green light to speak to the 4o-year-old about becoming Aberdeen manager.

Former Hibs and Sunderland manager Jack Ross was also interviewed for the position as the Dons whittled down candidates to a six man short list.

Goodwin is contracted to St Mirren until summer 2024 and is the Paisley club’s highest ever paid manager.