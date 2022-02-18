BREAKING: Aberdeen receive permission from St Mirren to speak to Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BREAKING: Aberdeen receive permission from St Mirren to speak to Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
February 18, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 1:21 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen are closing in on securing St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin as their new manager.

The Dons have received permission by the Buddies to talk to Goodwin about the vacant Pittodrie managerial post.

Negotiations are ongoing and it is understood Aberdeen hope to confirm Goodwin as new Aberdeen manager as early as today.

An initial official approach by the Dons for permission to talk to Goodwin was rejected by the Buddies earlier this week.

St Mirren Manager Jim Goodwin during a Premiership match against Aberdeen.

St Mirren wanted a compensation figure agreed before granting permission Aberdeen to open up dialogue with Goodwin.

The Reds were also prepared to trigger Goodwin’s £250,000 release clause should a compensation package not be agreed.

The Reds made a fresh approach to St Mirren and have been given the green light to speak to the 4o-year-old about becoming Aberdeen manager.

Former Hibs and Sunderland manager Jack Ross was also interviewed for the position as the Dons whittled down candidates to a six man short list.

Goodwin is contracted to St Mirren until summer 2024 and is the Paisley club’s highest ever paid manager.

 

