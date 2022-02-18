Storm Eunice: Brace yourself as Met Office issues TWO more weather warnings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is no end in sight to severe winter weather as strong winds, heavy rain and ice are set to continue over the weekend amidst plummeting temperatures across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands following Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has issued two more yellow weather warnings for the north, north-east and islands across the weekend and into Monday.

The first weather warning is in place from 6pm on Friday, until Saturday at 9am. The yellow weather warning is for icy conditions.

With forecasters predicting overnight lows of -3C in Stornoway, and in -2C in Aviemore – temperatures in many places will not get above zero on Saturday.

Due to wind chill factor, during the day temperatures will feel more like -4C in places. So wrap up well.

Tonight and into Saturday people have been told to be cautious when out walking, cycling or driving.

The warning is in place for the whole of the Highlands, Moray, Grampian, Argyll, the Western Isles and Orkney.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces.”

A warning for poor visibility is in place for the entire weekend and into Monday.

Bad weather is set to continue into Monday

The bad weather is due to continue with another weather warning in place for Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters say that from Sunday at noon strong winds are expected across parts of the west coast and islands, and for most of the Highlands.

Winds of up to 43mph are being predicted in the Western Isles on Sunday from 8pm. In Oban wind speeds of up to 50mph are expected, and due to wind chill it will feel like -2C.

Due to the strong winds, the Met Office has told people to expect damage to buildings, including tiles being blown from roofs,

The spokesman continued: “There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.”

The weather warning is in place until 12noon on Monday.

Storm Eunice is battering the north today, with the AWPR closed as lorries jackknife in heavy snow.