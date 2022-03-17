Aberdeen FC and Hibernian unite to support Dnipro Kids Appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Hibernian will put sporting rivalries aside off the pitch on Saturday and unite in support of the Dnipro Kids Appeal.

Dnipro Kids was established in 2005 by visiting Hibs fans who started a charitable collection for a local orphanage in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine.

In 2007, a number of Dons supporters and club staff visited the orphanage before a European tie to provide their assistance to the charity.

Since then, AFC Community Trust, alongside Aberdeen, Hibernian and other football supporters across Scotland, have continued to support the Dnipro Kids charity with ongoing donations.

Donations include providing football kits, presents and food that are then distributed to the children.

With the ongoing humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine, Dnipro Kids Chairman, Steve Carr, has travelled to the war-torn country to help get the children to safety.

The children are now in Poland with the hope of them ultimately travelling to Scotland.

This Saturday, when Aberdeen host Hibs at Pittodrie, has been designated Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) Day, with all funds raised via the text line being donated to Dnipro Kids.

People can donate £5 by texting AFCCTDK to 70970, or £10 by texting AFCCTDK to 70191.

Both clubs will also donate a match-worn shirt from the game to the charity to enable them to auction off and raise additional funds.

Aberdeen will also be highlighting other charitable organisations on match-day and will be partnering with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

Supporters will be able to donate food at a designated drop point outside the Richard Donald Stand.

The donated good will go directly to people in immediate need within the community, helping to tackle food poverty and give families access to the support and resources they need.