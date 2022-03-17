Aberdeen FC and Hibernian unite to support Dnipro Kids Appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC and Hibernian unite to support Dnipro Kids Appeal

By Sophie Goodwin
March 17, 2022, 11:31 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 11:54 am
Aberdeen FC and Hibernian will unite in support of the Dnipro Kids Appeal.
Aberdeen and Hibernian will put sporting rivalries aside off the pitch on Saturday and unite in support of the Dnipro Kids Appeal.

Dnipro Kids was established in 2005 by visiting Hibs fans who started a charitable collection for a local orphanage in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine.

In 2007,  a number of Dons supporters and club staff visited the orphanage before a European tie to provide their assistance to the charity.

Since then, AFC Community Trust, alongside Aberdeen, Hibernian and other football supporters across Scotland, have continued to support the Dnipro Kids charity with ongoing donations.

Donations include providing football kits, presents and food that are then distributed to the children.

With the ongoing humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine, Dnipro Kids Chairman, Steve Carr, has travelled to the war-torn country to help get the children to safety.

The children are now in Poland with the hope of them ultimately travelling to Scotland.

This Saturday, when Aberdeen host Hibs at Pittodrie, has been designated Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) Day, with all funds raised via the text line being donated to Dnipro Kids.

People can donate £5 by texting AFCCTDK to 70970, or £10 by texting AFCCTDK to 70191.

Both clubs will also donate a match-worn shirt from the game to the charity to enable them to auction off and raise additional funds.

Aberdeen will also be highlighting other charitable organisations on match-day and will be partnering with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

Supporters will be able to donate food at a designated drop point outside the Richard Donald Stand.

The donated good will go directly to people in immediate need within the community, helping to tackle food poverty and give families access to the support and resources they need.

