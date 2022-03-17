Grindr killer handed life sentence for ‘brutal and callous’ murder of Aberdeen ScotRail worker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A killer who brutally murdered an Aberdeen man he met on a dating website has been jailed for life for the “brutal and callous” attack.

Drink and drug-fuelled David Bain stabbed railway employee Clifford Anderson in the heart before abandoning the fatally-injured man in his flat on August 23, 2020.

And now a judge has ordered the 28-year-old to serve a minimum of 16 years in prison before he is eligible to seek release.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Bain at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Whether or not you will be released on bail will be a matter for the parole board.”

Handed minimum 16-year sentence

The judge said: “In the early hours of the morning of you arranged to meet Mr Anderson through a dating website and went to his house.

“You had consensual sexual relations with him following which you stabbed him once through the heart, as a result of which he died.”

Lord Boyd said that according to Bain he took two knives from a kitchen drawer with the intention of inflicting self-harm and was on the way out of the flat when Mr Anderson came up behind him and he then made a stabbing motion towards the victim.

The judge told Bain he had no reason to take the knives and no reason to fend off Mr Anderson, who he did nothing to help after the stabbing.

A ‘brutal and callous’ murder

Lord Boyd told the former labourer and slaughterhouse worker: “Your actions that night were brutal and callous.”

He said: “You have struggled with mental health issues and addiction for some time, as well as issues about your own sexuality.”

Lord Boyd added: “You say you wish to now apologise to Mr Anderson’s family, but recognise they may not want this. At least you have shown some insight into the harm you have caused.”

Bain was seen outside in the street with a can of lager after the fatal attack in Jasmine Terrace, in Aberdeen, shouting: “I have stabbed him.”

He later told police: “I just f***ing stuck it in him. He also said to officers: “I need to stop taking drugs. That’s what it is.”

Blood samples from Bain tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and diazepam in the wake of the fatal assault.

Victim died from stab to heart

Bain had earlier denied murdering Mr Anderson, 60, but was convicted of the crime, which carries a mandatory life sentence, last month.

He arrived at the rail worker’s home in the early hours of the morning after they made contact through the Grindr app before stabbing him in the heart, which resulted in rapid and profuse blood loss.

The court heard that when a paramedic arrived at the victim’s home police officers were giving him CPR, but he was in cardiac arrest and unresponsive.

A trauma team was dispatched to help and Mr Anderson was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but life was later pronounced extinct.

Bain disposed of the two knives he took from Mr Anderson’s home in a bin but was still found to be in possession of a multi-tool with blades when he was detained by police.

Struggled with sexuality

Aberdeen-born Bain told his trial that as well as drinking he would consume cocaine, marijuana, diazepam, ecstasy and ketamine.

He said: “It affected my mental health quite severely.”

He said he was bisexual but added: “I did do sexual things with other men but I felt ashamed about it.”

Bain said he had not fallen out with Mr Anderson and there was no trouble between them. He said he made “a stabbing motion” but the knife came into contact with the other man.

He maintained that he did not intend to strike the victim and said: “It all happened really quickly. After that happened I ran out of the house. I opened the door and ran out in panic.”

‘Truly and deeply remorseful’

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court that Bain has a criminal record but it was not extensive and he has never previously served a jail sentence.

He said: “He wishes to express he is truly and deeply remorseful for what took place and he has struggled to come to terms with the enormity of his actions.”

Mr Gilmartin said: “David Bain has suffered years of struggling with alcohol and substance addiction.”

“He carries the burden of causing the death of a man to whom he harbours no ill will and that is a burden he will carry for the rest of his life, ” he told the court.

