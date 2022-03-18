Aberdeen Women’s Hannah Stewart raring to have an impact on the pitch after regaining full fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen Women’s Hannah Stewart raring to have an impact on the pitch after regaining full fitness

By Sophie Goodwin
March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women's Hannah Stewart, centre, is hoping to to keep making an impact on the pitch.
Aberdeen Women striker Hannah Stewart wants to keep making an impact on the pitch after earning her first start for the club last weekend.

Stewart signed for the Dons back in January and has since made eight appearances in all competitions.

However, she joined the club with a lingering injury, and after making seven appearances from the bench, the forward finally found herself in the starting XI for last weekend’s 2-1 win against Partick Thistle.

Stewart proved she was deserving of her place by bagging an assist after setting up Bayley Hutchison’s equaliser.

The forward has had a real presence on the pitch in each of her appearances, making a noticeable impact in the final third as a hold-up player.

And the experienced top-flight striker, who has previously turned out for Glasgow City,  Forfar Farmington and Aberdeen Ladies, is hoping to keep on contributing during the run-in.

Stewart said: “It’s good to get minutes under the belt, and hopefully I can keep my place moving on.

“I’m feeling sharp and feeling fit, I was out for a considerable amount of time, so it’s good to feel at full fitness again.

“I’ve felt when I’ve come in, I’ve contributed by holding the ball and linking up well.

“I’ve made an impact on the pitch and that’s what I’m looking to do.

Hannah Stewart has now made eight appearances for the Dons since joining in January.

“If you’re coming off the bench that’s what you look to do – change the game.

“I feel like I’ve done that.”

Stewart wants maiden goal next

The forward is yet to score for the Dons, which is a goal she hopes to achieve in the near future.

“Of course, for any striker your main aim is to score as many as you can,” Stewart added.

“A personal goal is to get on the scoresheet and contribute with goals, and hopefully I’ll be able to do that.

“But as long as I’m helping the team – whether that’s with goals, assists or creating chances – then I’m quite happy.”

Back enjoying football

And. while she is raring to make an impact on the team, Stewart is happy to just be back enjoying her football again.

Before joining Aberdeen, she was without a club after leaving Forfar Farmington, where she had been out of action for almost a year with a knee injury.

Stewart had been in contact with Aberdeen co-boss Emma Hunter over the course of the season in the hope of joining, and admits it was difficult to miss out for so long.

She explained: “It was tough, especially when I wasn’t with a club and wasn’t playing at all.

“I’d been speaking to Emma throughout the season and, mentally, it was difficult to see everyone playing and just being stuck at home.

“But I worked hard through it and got myself back playing.

“All I want is to be back enjoying my football again, which I am, and be a regular in the team.”

SWPL 1 the best it’s ever been

Still only 25, Stewart has brought a decade’s worth of experience playing in Scotland’s top flight to Aberdeen – and she reckons this season is the most competitive ever.

She explained: “I’ve played top flight for at least 10 years now and by far this is the most competitive the league has been.

“This is the first time that anyone could win the league. You’ve got Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic all challenging for it.

“And then you’ve got all the other teams taking points off each other, so it’s wide open.

“We’ve proven this season that we can take points off the top teams as well.

“You’re going to teams not really knowing who is going to win, which is massive progress for the women’s game in Scotland.”

Aberdeen Women have beaten fourth-placed Hibs already this season.

And the striker believes the Dons have enough squad talent that could see them go on to challenge the top-three in seasons to come.

Steward added: “If we can keep the squad together – we’ve got some fantastic talent – and build on that, then there’s really no stopping us.

“We’ve shown that this season by fighting for 5th place, so we can only get better and keep growing as a team.”

