Aberdeen Women’s Hannah Stewart raring to have an impact on the pitch after regaining full fitness

Aberdeen Women striker Hannah Stewart wants to keep making an impact on the pitch after earning her first start for the club last weekend.

Stewart signed for the Dons back in January and has since made eight appearances in all competitions.

However, she joined the club with a lingering injury, and after making seven appearances from the bench, the forward finally found herself in the starting XI for last weekend’s 2-1 win against Partick Thistle.

Stewart proved she was deserving of her place by bagging an assist after setting up Bayley Hutchison’s equaliser.

The forward has had a real presence on the pitch in each of her appearances, making a noticeable impact in the final third as a hold-up player.

And the experienced top-flight striker, who has previously turned out for Glasgow City, Forfar Farmington and Aberdeen Ladies, is hoping to keep on contributing during the run-in.

Stewart said: “It’s good to get minutes under the belt, and hopefully I can keep my place moving on.

“I’m feeling sharp and feeling fit, I was out for a considerable amount of time, so it’s good to feel at full fitness again.

“I’ve felt when I’ve come in, I’ve contributed by holding the ball and linking up well.

“I’ve made an impact on the pitch and that’s what I’m looking to do.

“If you’re coming off the bench that’s what you look to do – change the game.

“I feel like I’ve done that.”

Stewart wants maiden goal next

The forward is yet to score for the Dons, which is a goal she hopes to achieve in the near future.

“Of course, for any striker your main aim is to score as many as you can,” Stewart added.

“A personal goal is to get on the scoresheet and contribute with goals, and hopefully I’ll be able to do that.

“But as long as I’m helping the team – whether that’s with goals, assists or creating chances – then I’m quite happy.”

Back enjoying football

And. while she is raring to make an impact on the team, Stewart is happy to just be back enjoying her football again.

Before joining Aberdeen, she was without a club after leaving Forfar Farmington, where she had been out of action for almost a year with a knee injury.

Stewart had been in contact with Aberdeen co-boss Emma Hunter over the course of the season in the hope of joining, and admits it was difficult to miss out for so long.

She explained: “It was tough, especially when I wasn’t with a club and wasn’t playing at all.

“I’d been speaking to Emma throughout the season and, mentally, it was difficult to see everyone playing and just being stuck at home.

“But I worked hard through it and got myself back playing.

“All I want is to be back enjoying my football again, which I am, and be a regular in the team.”

SWPL 1 the best it’s ever been

Still only 25, Stewart has brought a decade’s worth of experience playing in Scotland’s top flight to Aberdeen – and she reckons this season is the most competitive ever.

She explained: “I’ve played top flight for at least 10 years now and by far this is the most competitive the league has been.

“This is the first time that anyone could win the league. You’ve got Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic all challenging for it.

“And then you’ve got all the other teams taking points off each other, so it’s wide open.

“We’ve proven this season that we can take points off the top teams as well.

“You’re going to teams not really knowing who is going to win, which is massive progress for the women’s game in Scotland.”

And the striker believes the Dons have enough squad talent that could see them go on to challenge the top-three in seasons to come.

Steward added: “If we can keep the squad together – we’ve got some fantastic talent – and build on that, then there’s really no stopping us.

“We’ve shown that this season by fighting for 5th place, so we can only get better and keep growing as a team.”