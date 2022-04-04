Aberdeen fan view: Dons boss Jim Goodwin’s seven-point top six theory about to be put to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons boss Jim Goodwin’s seven-point top six theory about to be put to the test

By Chris Crighton
April 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:30 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the large travelling support after the 2-2 draw at Dundee.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the large travelling support after the 2-2 draw at Dundee.

Winding up for the bunch sprint for the top six, while Jim Goodwin was at pains to send the message that nothing less than nine points from the last three games was the target, he nonetheless acknowledged there was a chance seven would suffice, so tight is the pack.

He now gets the opportunity to test that theory.

Though his side will start the season’s 33rd game in ninth place, the chances they will end it in sixth are not bad.

If Aberdeen can record a home win over Ross County, they are certain to move above both their visitors and whichever of Livingston and Motherwell do not secure the result they need when they meet in West Lothian.

That leaves a Hibs win at Tynecastle as the only remaining variable which would consign the Dons to the bottom half.

They are unquestionably lucky to still have such a realistic shout.

Aberdeen can have no complaints if they miss out

Aberdeen’s form has been so awful at various points they could not claim to be hard done by should they miss the boat.

They would have been long since jettisoned had all around them not experienced similar periods of complete system failure.

The arithmetic of this year’s table is highly unusual: that half the teams in the league are separated by only three points at this late stage, such that Motherwell in fifth and St Mirren in 10th would be the other way round had the Buddies held on to their lead at Fir Park on Saturday, is extraordinary.

The divergence in rewards those half-dozen sides will receive over the last six matches – at least one will qualify for Europe, while one may end up relegated – mean this is where the Premiership’s real competitive focus is at.

We trust everyone will be watching, even if they don’t support any of them.

 

