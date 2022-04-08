Brian Irvine: Pressure to avoid end of season play-off drama will fuel Aberdeen and Ross County’s top six desire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brian Irvine believes the fear of being involved in an end of season relegation play-off dogfight will fuel Aberdeen and Ross County’s desire to secure a top six berth on Saturday.

The Dons face the Staggies on Saturday in the final game before the split in what could become a Pittodrie shootout.

A victory for either side will secure a place in the top half of the Scottish Premiership – should Hibernian fail to beat Hearts at Tynecastle in the Edinburgh derby.

Just 10 points separate fourth-placed Dundee United and second bottom St Johnstone with six games remaining.

Irvine believes the chance to put any lingering doubt of being hauled into the relegation play-off mire behind them will be equally important for both of his former clubs.

He said: “The league has been so tight and there are so many permutations for teams involved.

“The top six has become so important for the clubs trying to get there as there is the possibility of fifth being good enough for Europe now.

“Being in the bottom six is going to feel like being on the outside looking in.

“It’s not as if there will be nothing at stake in the bottom half either. I don’t think there is a serious threat of relegation given Dundee have been cut adrift, but St Johnstone are fighting to avoid a relegation play-off and have found a bit of form.

“With the teams all playing each other there after the split, there is a chance they can haul more clubs into that fight. Being in the top six removes that threat and all the teams involved know it.”

Irvine, who scored the winning penalty when the Dons last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1990, believes the weight of expectation at Pittodrie means all the pressure is on Aberdeen.

How that pressure affects the players will be key to the outcome.

He said: “It’s a free hit for County as the real pressure is on Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen have the advantage of being at home, but they also have the pressure which comes with being an established top six team.

“The fans expect the team to be up there challenging.

“If Aberdeen don’t handle that pressure well then the door will open for County to take advantage.

“No matter what happens on Saturday, County have had a good season. A top six place would be a great reward for them for their performances and results recently.

“At Aberdeen, in many ways the script has been written on this being an indifferent season. It has already cost Stephen Glass his job.

“It would come as no surprise if County did pip Aberdeen and Hibs to the top six, but you can be sure Jim Goodwin will be telling his players to forget what has happened in the past and just focus on winning this game.”

Impossible to ignore events at Tynecastle

It promises to be a tense affair at Pittodrie with the added distraction of keeping tabs on events at Tynecastle impacting on events between the Dons and the Staggies.

Irvine knows it will be impossible for the players to ignore.

He said: “You can’t ignore what is happening elsewhere as the fans let you know.

“If Hibs are winning by two or three goals, the silence at Pittodrie will tell both sets of players their result doesn’t matter.

“But if it is level or Hearts are winning, then the crowd will be right up for it and the players will know what is at stake.”

Matchwinners Charles-Cook and Ramirez will be key

With victory a must for both sides Irvine, who played for County between 1999 and 2003, believes the attackers in the respective sides will be pivotal.

He said: “Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo are the two dangermen for County. Cook is the leading goalscorer in the league with 13 goals, which is remarkable considering how long County went struggling to get results.

“He is an exciting player capable of getting a goal on Saturday.

“Christian Ramirez stands out as the obvious threat for Aberdeen, given he is their leading scorer, too. He is capable of producing something special to win a game.”

Irvine fears both teams will be left disappointed

Irvine has watched the two previous meetings of the teams this season end in 1-1 draws and he is anticipating another close contest.

A third draw would consign both sides to the bottom half and, while Irvine hopes one of the teams can pip Hibs to the top six, he fears disappointment looms all round at Pittodrie.

He said: “In the past I would always have said Aberdeen were stronger than Ross County on the pitch, but there is nothing between them right now.

“It is going to be an exciting climax to this stage of season and I find it really difficult to pick between them.

“I was at County’s game against Hearts on Saturday and, other than the Celtic result, County have been in really good form recently.

“But Aberdeen are at home, which makes it genuinely hard to pick a winner. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a draw.

“I’ve been to the two games between the teams this season and both have ended in draws, so barring a lucky break it does point to another draw – which doesn’t help either team.

“Maybe the fact both have to win could lead to an exciting finish to the game if it is tied, but it really is too close to call.”