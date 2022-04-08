Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin an admirer of Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists keeping Regan Charles-Cook quiet on Saturday will be crucial to the Dons’ hopes of claiming a top six place.

Aberdeen must beat County and hope Hibernian fail to win at Hearts if they are to secure a top-six berth.

The Staggies attacker is the leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 13 goals so far and will be one of the biggest threats in Malky Mackay’s side as the two sides go head-to-head at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Goodwin said: Regan Charles-Cook has had a fantastic season.

“He must be in the running for one of the player of the year nominations.

“The kid has had a great season and we’re going to have to be at our best on Saturday to keep him out.

“I think when you’re high on confidence and everything is going well and you’ve got the habit of being in the right place (it’s a cycle) – he’s not scored too many bad goals.

“A lot of goals are of very, very good quality, cutting in from the left and curling it in the far corner.

“He’s scored a number of penalties as well and is very calm.

“Fair play to him and fair play to Malky for giving him the confidence.”

Aberdeen among the list of admirers for County’s star winger

The performances of the player, who is out of contract in the summer, have not gone unnoticed by the Dons boss.

Aberdeen are understood to be keen on the player, but Goodwin was giving nothing away when asked directly if Charles-Cook is a target.

The Dons boss said: “There’s a number of targets out there that we’re looking at.

“The guys at the top end of the pitch are the hardest to come by and the hardest to find. He’s certainly had a brilliant season.

“I think last season he was possibly a little bit inconsistent, whereas this season he’s really added that consistency to his game.

“He’s a match winner for Ross County with the number of goals he’s scored and assists he’s created for his team-mates.”

Win or bust for duo in Pittodrie shootout

The scenario is simple for both side, with a draw helping neither club in their bid to secure a top six spot at the last attempt.

It is win or bust for both, and Goodwin knows both he and his County counterpart Mackay will have approached this match in the same manner.

He said: “We just need to win and hope that Hibs don’t. It’s as simple as that.

“If we do that then it will obviously give us the space in the top six that we’re looking for.

“Ross County are a very good side, very exciting to watch.

“I think Malky Mackay deserves a huge amount of credit for what he has done with the squad.

“He’s given them some great confidence and they’ve got some match winners in their team as well.

“We know exactly what we have to expect. We won’t be underestimating Ross County.

“Everything I’ve said to my players in the build-up to this game, I’d imagine Malky is saying the same to his players.

“I don’t think either team are going to be too cautious.”

Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Adam Montgomery will all miss the game due to injury.