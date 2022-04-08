Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin an admirer of Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin an admirer of Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook

By Paul Third
April 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 5:33 pm
Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook (L) and Jonny Hayes of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists keeping Regan Charles-Cook quiet on Saturday will be crucial to the Dons’ hopes of claiming a top six place.

Aberdeen must beat County and hope Hibernian fail to win at Hearts if they are to secure a top-six berth.

The Staggies attacker is the leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 13 goals so far and will be one of the biggest threats in Malky Mackay’s side as the two sides go head-to-head at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Goodwin said: Regan Charles-Cook has had a fantastic season.

“He must be in the running for one of the player of the year nominations.

“The kid has had a great season and we’re going to have to be at our best on Saturday to keep him out.

“I think when you’re high on confidence and everything is going well and you’ve got the habit of being in the right place (it’s a cycle) – he’s not scored too many bad goals.

“A lot of goals are of very, very good quality, cutting in from the left and curling it in the far corner.

“He’s scored a number of penalties as well and is very calm.

“Fair play to him and fair play to Malky for giving him the confidence.”

Aberdeen among the list of admirers for County’s star winger

The performances of the player, who is out of contract in the summer, have not gone unnoticed by the Dons boss.

Aberdeen are understood to be keen on the player, but Goodwin was giving nothing away when asked directly if Charles-Cook is a target.

The Dons boss said: “There’s a number of targets out there that we’re looking at.

“The guys at the top end of the pitch are the hardest to come by and the hardest to find. He’s certainly had a brilliant season.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with team-mates after netting against Rangers.

“I think last season he was possibly a little bit inconsistent, whereas this season he’s really added that consistency to his game.

“He’s a match winner for Ross County with the number of goals he’s scored and assists he’s created for his team-mates.”

Win or bust for duo in Pittodrie shootout

The scenario is simple for both side, with a draw helping neither club in their bid to secure a top six spot at the last attempt.

It is win or bust for both, and Goodwin knows both he and his County counterpart Mackay will have approached this match in the same manner.

He said: “We just need to win and hope that Hibs don’t. It’s as simple as that.

“If we do that then it will obviously give us the space in the top six that we’re looking for.

“Ross County are a very good side, very exciting to watch.

“I think Malky Mackay deserves a huge amount of credit for what he has done with the squad.

“He’s given them some great confidence and they’ve got some match winners in their team as well.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

“We know exactly what we have to expect. We won’t be underestimating Ross County.

“Everything I’ve said to my players in the build-up to this game, I’d imagine Malky is saying the same to his players.

“I don’t think either team are going to be too cautious.”

Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Adam Montgomery will all miss the game due to injury.

 

