Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson score as Scotland Under-19’s thrash Estonia 7-1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson score as Scotland Under-19’s thrash Estonia 7-1

By Sophie Goodwin
April 8, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 6:14 pm
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson scored as Scotland Under-19's beat Estonia 7-1.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson scored as Scotland Under-19's beat Estonia 7-1.

Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson scored as Scotland Under-19’s beat Estonia 7-1 in a UEFA European Championship group game.

Hutchison, who has netted 18 goals at club already this season, continued her fine goal scoring form as her 20th minute strike from just outside the box put Scotland back on level terms having conceded an early goal.

It was the striker’s third goal in as many appearances for the Under-19’s, having found the back of the net in the 3-0 win over Kazakhstan earlier this week and in a friendly against Wales last month.

Thomson impressed in midfield after being named in the starting XI at Ainslie Park, and reaped her reward as she got on the scoresheet in the second-half, scoring Scotland’s fourth of the afternoon.

The duo were not the only Dons to feature against Estonia as defender Jess Broadrick captained the side, while Bailley Collins was named on the bench.

Former Cove Rangers striker and current Motherwell player, London Pollard was also on the scoresheet and grabbed a number of assists in the 7-1 rout.

Two other young SWPL 1 stars were amongst the scorers as Eilidh Adams (Hibernian), Aimee Anderson (Hearts) got themselves on the scoresheet, while Reading’s Leila Lister also found the net.

Scotland Under-19’s starting XI against Estonia. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Scotland Under-19’s currently sit atop of Group 4 in the League B section after this week’s wins over Estonia and Kazakhstan.

Pauline Hamill’s side return to action on Monday afternoon when they host Kosovo at the Falkirk Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal