Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson score as Scotland Under-19’s thrash Estonia 7-1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eva Thomson scored as Scotland Under-19’s beat Estonia 7-1 in a UEFA European Championship group game.

Hutchison, who has netted 18 goals at club already this season, continued her fine goal scoring form as her 20th minute strike from just outside the box put Scotland back on level terms having conceded an early goal.

It was the striker’s third goal in as many appearances for the Under-19’s, having found the back of the net in the 3-0 win over Kazakhstan earlier this week and in a friendly against Wales last month.

Thomson impressed in midfield after being named in the starting XI at Ainslie Park, and reaped her reward as she got on the scoresheet in the second-half, scoring Scotland’s fourth of the afternoon.

The duo were not the only Dons to feature against Estonia as defender Jess Broadrick captained the side, while Bailley Collins was named on the bench.

Former Cove Rangers striker and current Motherwell player, London Pollard was also on the scoresheet and grabbed a number of assists in the 7-1 rout.

Two other young SWPL 1 stars were amongst the scorers as Eilidh Adams (Hibernian), Aimee Anderson (Hearts) got themselves on the scoresheet, while Reading’s Leila Lister also found the net.

Scotland Under-19’s currently sit atop of Group 4 in the League B section after this week’s wins over Estonia and Kazakhstan.

Pauline Hamill’s side return to action on Monday afternoon when they host Kosovo at the Falkirk Stadium.